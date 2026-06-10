Phu Tho seeks stronger cooperation with Finland

A delegation from Phu Tho province met with officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland on June 8 as part of an investment promotion programme across Spain, Finland and Sweden.

The delegation was led by Bui Huy Vinh, Deputy Secretary of the Phu Tho Party Committee, and included representatives of the provincial People's Committee, members of the Party Standing Committee, and leaders of several departments and agencies.

Receiving the delegation were Nguyen Dieu Linh, acting head of the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland, and embassy officials responsible for political affairs and bilateral relations.

The visit followed the elevation of Vietnam-Finland relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2025, a development expected to create new opportunities for cooperation in economic development, trade, education, innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development.

That growing relationship is also supported by a sizeable Vietnamese community in Finland. More than 17,000 Vietnamese people currently live in the country, mainly in Helsinki, Tampere, Vaasa, Oulu and Turku. In the municipality of Närpiö, Vietnamese residents account for around 25 per cent of the population. Vietnamese workers are highly regarded for their professional qualifications, vocational skills and ability to integrate into Finnish society, providing an important bridge for expanding bilateral ties.

To maintain momentum from the visit, the Phu Tho Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre was designated as the focal point for future coordination with the embassy in information sharing, partner engagement and cooperation activities.

The Phu Tho delegation hold talks with officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland on June 8 as part of a European investment promotion programme

Against this backdrop, Vinh briefed embassy officials on Phu Tho's socioeconomic development following the merger of the former provinces of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh in July 2025.

He said the province is pursuing a strategy aimed at maintaining double-digit economic growth through 2030, with industry identified as the main growth driver. Phu Tho is prioritising projects in high-tech manufacturing, green industry, logistics, trade, digital transformation and innovation.

“Phu Tho is continuing to implement a range of measures to sustain strong growth momentum while improving the investment environment and expanding cooperation with international partners,” said Vinh.

The province's development ambitions align closely with areas where Finland is seeking more in-depth engagement with Vietnam. Linh said Finland currently considers Vietnam one of four priority countries for attracting highly skilled workers.

“Finland currently considers Vietnam one of four priority countries for attracting highly skilled workers. In 2025, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the recruitment of Vietnamese experts, skilled workers and seasonal labourers, creating a framework for deeper labour cooperation between the two countries,” she said.

Building on these favourable conditions, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in human resource development, skilled labour cooperation, green transition initiatives and infrastructure development.

Beyond economic cooperation, tourism was identified as another area with significant potential. The Phu Tho delegation sought support in encouraging the cultural heritage of Vietnam, together with key destinations such as the Hung Kings Temple Historical Site, Xuan Son National Park, Tam Dao and the province’s growing eco-tourism and resort offerings.

The Phu Tho delegation met with officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland

The delegation also proposed exploring tourism links between Finland and Vietnam while attracting investment into eco-tourism, accommodation, long-stay resort and elderly-care projects targeting visitors from Nordic countries.

In response, Linh pointed to the Matka International Travel Fair in Helsinki, the largest annual tourism exhibition in the Nordic region, as a potential platform for introducing Phu Tho’s tourism offerings to Finnish businesses and travellers through promotional materials and multimedia campaigns.

She added that the embassy is prepared to support the province’s participation in events such as Vietnam Day in Finland, ASEAN Day and other international cultural exchange activities. Growing interest among Nordic travellers in wellness and healthcare tourism could also create new opportunities for destinations in Vietnam, including Phu Tho.

Concluding the meeting, Vinh expressed his hope that the embassy would continue supporting efforts to boost the province’s investment environment, tourism potential and development opportunities among Finnish businesses and investors.

To maintain momentum from the visit, the Phu Tho Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre was designated as the focal point for future coordination with the embassy in information sharing, partner engagement and cooperation activities.

Phu Tho lays groundwork for next investment wave Phu Tho province is stepping up investment promotion efforts with a pipeline of 175 priority projects for the 2026-2030 period across industry, urban development, infrastructure, and high-tech agriculture.