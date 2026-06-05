Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

Tran Anh Tu, deputy director general of the Department of Information Technology Industry under the Ministry of Science and Technology, made the statement at a media briefing on June 1. The target also aims to build a force of businesses mastering core technologies.

"The ministry has recently focused on perfecting the legal framework for the digital technology industry, including the promulgation of the Law on Digital Technology Industry and its implementing guidelines," he said.

Tran Anh Tu, deputy director general of the Department of Information Technology Industry. Photo: MST

Based on that foundation, the digital technology enterprise development programme was developed to solidify support policies and promote Vietnamese-made products, aiming to develop enterprises that master Vietnamese technology, products, and brands.

The initiative aims to shift Vietnamese digital technology businesses from low-value-added processing and assembly stages to higher-value ones such as research, design, manufacturing, system integration, standardisation, and brand development, thereby enhancing their position in the global value chain.

To realise this goal, 10 key tasks and solutions have been outlined, prioritising the promotion of research, development, and innovation through mechanisms supporting controlled testing of new digital technology products and services.

"The focus of the scheme is to help businesses meet domestic and international technical standards and regulations to participate more deeply in the global supply chain, while gradually improving their position in high value-added stages," he said.

It also encourages businesses to enhance their adoption and mastery of technology through international cooperation, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development centres abroad, in order to improve their competitiveness in the coming period.

The MST is continuing to invest in developing shared infrastructure such as concentrated digital technology zones, laboratories, testing facilities, and product quality assessment centres; and simultaneously establishes a semiconductor chip production support centre to serve research, experimental production, and testing.

Photo: MST

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung signed Decision No.840/QD-TTg dated May 13, approving the development of the digital technology industry in the 2026-2030 period, with a vision to 2045.

According to the decision, the digital technology industry is identified as a fundamental economic and technical sector, playing a key driving role in creating breakthroughs in productivity, quality, and competitiveness of the economy; while also laying the foundation for national digital transformation and promoting double-digit economic growth targets.

The government identifies the development of the digital technology industry as a national priority, with Vietnamese businesses encouraged to master technology and take a proactive role in research, design, production, and supply of digital technology products and services. The push for locally made products aims to reduce reliance on imports, enhance national competitiveness, and enable Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

The approach emphasises a business-centric strategy, with the private sector identified as the most important driving force. The government plays an enabling role by perfecting the legal framework, planning the infrastructure for the digital technology industry, and commissioning and assigning tasks to address major challenges in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation.

Beyond mastering core and strategic technologies, the initiative also aims to develop high-quality workers, foster close collaboration between the state, universities, and businesses, and promote green growth and sustainable development in the digital technology sector.

The programme aims for the digital technology industry to achieve a minimum revenue of $300 billion by 2030. The average growth rate of the industry during the 2026-2030 period is targeted at 12 per cent or higher. Export revenue of digital technology products and services from Vietnamese businesses is targeted at a minimum of $55 billion per year, with an average growth rate of at least 30 per cent per year.

Vietnam to approve national strategy on digital technology business development soon The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is drafting the prime minister’s decision approving the national strategy on the development of digital technology businesses by 2030.

Digital economy takes centre stage in Vietnam’s new growth model As the Political Report to the 14th National Party Congress places the digital economy at the centre of a new growth model, Le Trung Hieu, deputy director general of the National Statistics Office, reflects on progress over the past five years and the outlook to 2030.