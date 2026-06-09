VBF members sign 2026-2030 MoU to boost public-private dialogue

VBF’s members have compiled the activities for the 2026-2030 period

The MoU affirms the commitment of the government and the business community to further improve Vietnam's investment and business environment. The signing ceremony took place on June 8.

The event marks the official operation of Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) under the VBF Alliance model with a more streamlined, transparent, and efficient governance structure.

The VBF Alliance comprises five official members: the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, the British Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam. It also includes associate members participating in VBF activities.

The MoU reaffirms VBF's role as a platform for public-private dialogue between the domestic and international business community and Vietnamese government agencies. Its key objectives include representing the private sector on issues of mutual concern; supporting the improvement of the investment and business environment; contributing to Vietnam's sustainable economic development; promoting a fair and transparent business environment for both domestic and foreign businesses; and organising high-level forums, dialogues, and regular consultations with government agencies. The MoU also maintains VBF as an independent, non-political, non-profit organisation operating in accordance with Vietnamese law.

"This year and throughout the 2026-2030 period, Vietnam aims for double-digit economic growth based on strong reforms from the administrative system to the legal framework, international integration, and a reliance on science, technology, and innovation," said Ho Sy Hung, chairman of the VCCI and co-chairman of VBF.

"Vietnam's reform process is reflected in administrative restructuring from central to local levels. In this context, the government considers foreign investment a crucial force in achieving these goals. VBF is playing an increasingly important role now and in the future, contributing to Vietnam's development objectives," Hung added.

Established in 1997, VBF is a regular public-private dialogue mechanism between the Vietnamese government and the domestic and international business community. For nearly 30 years, VBF has contributed to improving the investment and business environment, perfecting the legal framework, enhancing policy transparency, and strengthening the competitiveness of the economy through dialogue and policy consultations with the government, the National Assembly, ministries, and localities.

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