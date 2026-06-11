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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Seed Medical urges early ADHD identification for Hong Kong schoolchildren to reduce family stress

June 11, 2026 | 10:18
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Seed Medical is reminding parents in Hong Kong's academically driven environment that ADHD symptoms in children are often mistaken for bad behavior, and that early identification can reduce learning, emotional, and family stress.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 June 2026 – In Hong Kong's academically driven environment, when children show signs such as being distracted in class, procrastinating on homework, being unable to sit still, frequently interrupting others or acting impulsively, parents may easily interpret these behaviours as being "naughty", "lazy" or "unwilling to try". Seed Medical reminds parents that if such situations persist and have already affected a child's learning, emotions, daily life or interpersonal relationships, parents should correctly understand Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and avoid relying solely on scolding or stricter discipline, which may delay the child's opportunity to receive appropriate support.

ADHD Is a Common Childhood Neurodevelopmental Condition and May Continue Into Adolescence or Even Adulthood

Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a common childhood neurodevelopmental condition. Its main presentations may include being easily distracted, unable to sit still and impulsive behaviours. According to information from Hong Kong's mental health information platform Shall We Talk, the prevalence of ADHD among Hong Kong schoolchildren is similar to international figures, at approximately 5% to 9%. The U.S. CDC also notes that ADHD is usually diagnosed in childhood and may continue into adolescence or even adulthood; children may experience difficulties with attention, controlling impulsive behaviours or activity levels.

High Academic Pressure in Hong Kong May Amplify Symptoms and Increase Misinterpretation

Seed Medical points out that homework, dictation, tests, tutoring and school advancement pressure commonly seen in Hong Kong families may make ADHD-related difficulties more visible. At the same time, these pressures may also cause parents to attribute the issue solely to attitude or discipline. Some children may already be trying their best, yet still often get blamed because they have difficulty sustaining attention, frequently forget items, fail to remember instructions, act impulsively or are unable to remain seated.

In the long term, if the issue is not correctly recognised, children may gradually develop a sense of frustration and lowered self-confidence, which may also intensify parent-child conflict and family stress.

ADHD May Not Simply "Get Better With Age"; Emotions, Relationships and Family Dynamics May Also Be Affected

Many parents assume that ADHD only affects academic performance, or believe that children will "grow out of it naturally". In reality, the impact of ADHD is not limited to classroom performance. It may also involve emotional regulation, interpersonal interaction, self-management and family relationships.

According to the UK National Health Service, symptoms of ADHD in children and young people may include difficulty concentrating, being unable to sit still and difficulty controlling impulses. Support may include adjustments at home and school, lifestyle arrangements and, where appropriate, medication.

When Should Parents Seek Professional Assessment? Four Warning Signs to Watch For

Seed Medical reminds parents that if teachers repeatedly report that a child has difficulty concentrating in class, cannot sit still, impulsively interrupts others or shows affected behavioural performance, or if parents notice persistent difficulties with homework, tests, daily arrangements and emotional state, they should avoid addressing the situation only through scolding, stricter discipline or asking the child to "try harder".

If the situation has already affected the child's learning performance, emotional health, interpersonal interaction or family relationships — for example, parent-child conflicts becoming increasingly frequent, or the child developing frustration, self-blame, lowered confidence or even resistance to attending school due to repeated criticism — parents are advised to seek professional medical advice early to understand whether further assessment and support are needed.

Parents may pay particular attention to the following four warning signs:

1. Classroom performance is persistently affected
Teachers repeatedly report that the child has difficulty concentrating in class, cannot sit still, often interrupts others or acts impulsively.

2. Learning and daily self-care show obvious difficulties
The child frequently experiences procrastination, omissions or confusion when handling homework, tests, packing a schoolbag, remembering instructions or completing daily tasks.

3. Emotional state and self-confidence decline
The child becomes easily frustrated, self-blaming, emotionally low, or develops resistance toward learning and attending school due to frequent criticism.

4. Parent-child conflict and family stress increase
The family frequently experiences conflict over homework, behaviour or daily rules, and both parents and the child feel significant stress.

Seed Medical recommends that if the above situations persist and have already affected the child's learning, daily life or emotional state, parents should consider seeking assessment from child and adolescent psychiatry or relevant professionals, so as to understand the child's needs early.

Treatment Is Not About Making a Child "Behave", but About Helping Improve Core Difficulties
In terms of treatment, medication for ADHD is not intended to make a child "behave" or change their personality. Rather, under a doctor's diagnosis and clinical judgement, it may help improve core symptoms such as attention, impulsivity and hyperactivity according to the child's condition, making it easier for the child to participate in learning and manage behaviour and emotions.

Mayo Clinic Health System notes that common treatment approaches for childhood ADHD may include medication, behavioural therapy, counselling and educational support. The treatment goal is to reduce symptoms and related impact, and adjustments should be made according to individual circumstances.

Seed Medical currently provides child and adolescent psychiatry-related services, including ADHD-related clinical assessment, diagnostic recommendations, medication treatment assessment, follow-up consultations and treatment adjustment. The team recommends that if parents notice persistent impact on their child's attention, behaviour, emotions or learning performance, they may first seek professional medical advice to understand the child's actual needs before deciding on the appropriate direction of support.

References

  1. Shall We Talk. (2024). Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder - ADHD.
  2. CDC. (2025). About ADHD. Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  3. NHS. (2025). ADHD in children and young people.
  4. Mayo Clinic Health System. (2024). 5 tips for managing ADHD in children.
  5. About Seed Medical

https://www.seedmedicalhk.com/
https://www.facebook.com/people/%E8%8B%97%E8%8B%97%E9%86%AB%E7%99%82-SEED-Medical/100095105714800/
https://www.instagram.com/seedmedicalhk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Seed Medical

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TagTag:
Seed Medical Early ADHD identification Hong Kong schoolchildren Reduce family stress

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