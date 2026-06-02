Vietnam and Philippines strengthen cooperation in digital technology

Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan and Henry Aguda, Secretary of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines on June 1 signed an MoU on cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties in digital technology.

The MoU exchange. Photo: The MST

The event held in the Philippines was witnessed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

The MoU creates a framework to encourage cooperation and share experiences in areas of mutual interest, focusing on three main pillars: digital inclusion, e-government, and emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.

Earlier on May 31, the two leaders had a meeting to discuss future cooperation. Minister Quan said he appreciated the effective coordination between the two sides within the ASEAN framework.

The two sides have jointly participated in developing many important initiatives such as the ASEAN Digital Master Plan, guidelines on bridging the digital divide, AI governance, as well as recommendations on data centre standards.

The Vietnamese minister stated that the cooperation between the two agencies will enter a new phase with the signing of a MoU for the first time.

He expressed his confidence that, under the guidance of the leaders of the two ministries and the Joint Working Group mechanism, the MoU content would soon be concretised into practical cooperation programmes and projects, bringing benefits to the individuals and businesses of both countries, and contributing to building an inclusive, secure, and sustainable ASEAN Digital Community.

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