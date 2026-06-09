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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology

June 09, 2026 | 17:59
(0) user say
Infineon Technologies AG and Siemens AG are partnering to advance electrical protection and ensure reliable operations in data centres, production facilities and battery storage systems, according to a joint statement released on June 8.

As part of the collaboration, Infineon will supply silicon carbide power modules to Siemens for use in its Sentron 3QD2 semiconductor circuit breakers. This will enhance the efficiency, power density and reliability of Siemens' protection solution.

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology
Siemens' SENTRON 3QD2 semiconductor circuit breaker

Andreas Weisl, executive vice president and chief sales officer of Industrial and Infrastructure at Infineon, noted that AI data centres and factories are becoming increasingly electrified and complex. This increases vulnerability to electrical failures and drives the demand for more efficient and reliable power distribution systems.

“By combining our advanced silicon carbide technology with Siemens' expertise in power distribution, we are addressing this demand to ensure fast, safe and reliable operations in power-critical environments,” he said.

A semiconductor circuit breaker, also known as a solid-state circuit breaker, is an electronic device that protects electrical circuits from damage caused by excessive current flow, such as short circuits or overloads.

Unlike traditional electromechanical circuit breakers, which rely on mechanical parts to interrupt the current and typically operate on the millisecond scale, the SiemensSentron 3QD2 uses semiconductor components and smart protection algorithms to perform this function.

This enables ultra-fast interruption in the microsecond range, up to 1,000 times faster than conventional systems. This capability is essential for direct current (DC) grids and offers a significant increase in protection and system availability, which is crucial in applications like industrial manufacturing and AI data centres, where even a slight delay can cause costly downtime, data loss or expensive hardware damage in the event of electrical failures.

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology
Markus Grabmeier, CEO Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure

“Our new direct current portfolio offers innovative solutions that not only improve energy efficiency but also enable the development of resilient, future-proof infrastructure,” said Markus Grabmeier, CEO Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

“Direct current applications can decrease energy consumption and substantially cut material usage. By integrating batteries, peak power can also be significantly reduced. With this approach, we are making a decisive contribution to the decarbonisation of our industries, while reinforcing our commitment to developing technologies that deliver tangible value to our customers and society.”

The collaboration addresses the increasing demands of power‑critical applications, where speed, precision and reliability are essential.

By integrating Infineon's 62mm CoolSiC MOSFET module 1200V into Siemens' advanced protection concepts, the companies are contributing to more resilient, efficient and future-ready power infrastructure.

This joint approach supports the growing adoption of DC grids and highly electrified environments, helping industrial and infrastructure operators meet rising performance and reliability requirements.

A demo showcase of the Siemens Sentron 3QD2 semiconductor circuit breaker will be exhibited at the Infineon booth – hall 7, booth 470 – at PCIM Europe 2026, a leading international exhibition and conference for power electronics, in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 9-11.

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By Thuy Dinh

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TagTag:
Silicon carbide technology Semiconductor circuit breakers Power density and reliability Direct current grids Energy efficiency solutions Futureready power infrastructure Electrical protection technology siemens Infineon

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