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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japfa marks 30 years in Vietnam with focus on sustainable growth

June 05, 2026 | 19:15
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Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. on June 4, celebrated its 30th anniversary, with the presence of the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam, the Vice Minister of Agriculture and Environment, leaders of provinces and cities, as well as partners and customers.
Japfa marks 30 years in Vietnam with a focus on innovation and sustainable growth

Japfa Group first invested in Vietnam in 1996. Over the past three decades of continuous investment and expansion, it has been a pioneer in developing a fully integrated feed - farm - food value chain in Vietnam.

The company currently operates eight feed and aqua feed mills, four central hatcheries, and cooperates with more than 1,400 partner farms.

Speaking at the event, Renaldo Santosa, executive chairman and CEO of Japfa Group, said that Japfa was one of the largest animal protein producers in the region, with operations across five countries across Asia, and headquarters in Singapore.

Vietnam is Japfa’s second major market in the region, with a fully integrated value chain that has been invested in at scale and supported by modern technology.

“We have strong feed and poultry operations here. Vietnam is also the group’s centre of excellence for swine. Last year, we inaugurated the Vaksindo veterinary vaccine factory in Vietnam. All of this represents thirty years of presence, investment, and trust in Vietnam,” Santosa said.

“Thirty years of shared growth teach us one thing above all else: growth is only worth building if it lasts. That is why we continue investing in innovation, technology and green farming systems to support the long-term development of Vietnam’s livestock industry.”

Over the past 30 years, innovation, sustainability, and partnership for shared prosperity have been central to Japfa Vietnam’s growth, helping drive the company’s long-term development. Among these, innovation has been identified as a key driver of Japfa Vietnam’s growth.

Leveraging the group's strong technological capabilities, including the Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum Computing in Singapore, Japfa Vietnam is accelerating the digitalisation of farm operations. This initiative aims to facilitate real-time monitoring, AI-enabled alerts, and data-driven insights for timely decision-making.

At poultry hatcheries, Japfa applies an AI-integrated camera system to monitor and assess chick quality in real-time. In-ovo vaccination technology is being deployed to enhance biosecurity standards.

At its swine farms, Japfa is progressively digitalising operations through real-time data monitoring, automated alerts, and decision-making increasingly driven by data analytics and AI, helping ensure greater accuracy.

These innovations not only help Japfa improve productivity and operational efficiency, but also contribute to transforming the future of Vietnam’s livestock industry, making it more modern, precise, and sustainable.

Japfa marks 30 years in Vietnam with a focus on innovation and sustainable growth
Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Vietnam

At the event, Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Vietnam, outlined the company’s long-term strategy and emphasised the importance of responsible development. “We believe that every innovation in the food and livestock industry must ultimately serve a greater purpose: sustainable growth,” he said.

Vietnam is entering a critical phase of transformation in agriculture and animal husbandry. The national livestock development strategy towards 2030 envisions large-scale farming models contributing the majority of production output. The roadmap to eliminate antibiotic growth promoters is approaching. Export markets are also demanding greater traceability and transparency across the value chain.

“Japfa Vietnam is not standing outside this transformation. We choose to move with it and help lead it,” Tan said.

Currently, renewable energy accounts for 37 per cent of Japfa Group’s total energy consumption. In Vietnam, Japfa has completed life cycle assessments for its entire poultry and swine value chains, thereby identifying improvements to reduce environmental impact.

Many of Japfa’s farms are now operating circular wastewater treatment systems combined with solar energy solutions. These are concrete steps supporting Japfa Vietnam’s long-term ambition towards net-zero.

Beyond the environmental dimension, sustainability for Japfa is also about maintaining livelihoods for farmers, rural communities, and the broader agricultural ecosystem.

“More than 1,400 partner farms across Vietnam are working together with Japfa to build a new livestock farming model that provides more stable income, lower risks, and access to a more transparent and modern value chain,” Tan said.

Sanjeev Kumar, deputy general director of Japfa Vietnam, delivered a presentation on comprehensive solutions that integrate technology across the company’s entire value chain. Following the presentation, a panel discussion on green growth and green development, featuring leaders of Japfa Vietnam and international experts, offered valuable perspectives and insights that can be applied to the livestock industry in Vietnam as the sector undergoes a transformation towards a greener future.

After a 30-year journey, Japfa Vietnam identifies cost leadership, value creation, and people development as the three core pillars for its sustainable growth in the next phase. On this foundation, the company remains committed to its purpose of “Growing Towards Mutual Prosperity” for farmers, customers, and Vietnam.

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill is marking two decades of growth, affirming its role as one of the company's key production facilities in southern Vietnam.
Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has been named among the country's top animal feed producers for 2025, reflecting strong performance and industry credibility.
Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

On January 27-28 in Ho Chi Minh City, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam hosted the Customer Conference 2026, welcoming more than 300 customers and strategic partners from the southern region.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
Japfa Vietnam husbandry Japfa Comfeed Vietnam

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