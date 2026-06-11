ZTE DAY Vietnam 2026: Accelerating intelligent evolution in the communications industry

The event featured live demonstrations of ZTE’s latest solutions, such as AI-enabled 5G-A, 50G PON, and green data centres, while addressing industry challenges including network intelligence upgrades, operational efficiency, and sustainable development.

The day demonstrated ZTE’s long-term partnership with Vietnam, focusing on accelerating network intelligence, fostering digital transformation, and supporting the country’s digital economy through continuous innovation across ICT and AI-driven solutions.

Photo: ZTE

As AI accelerates across industries, the telecommunications sector is approaching a major transition – from enabling connectivity to powering intelligence. The rise of GenAI, the continued evolution of 5G-Advanced (5G-A), and surging demand for computing capacity are placing new demands on digital infrastructure. Networks are now expected to deliver not only high-speed connectivity, but also intelligent perception, orchestration, and operations to support an expanding range of digital applications.

Against this backdrop, the ZTE DAY Vietnam 2026 provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss emerging technology trends and opportunities linked to digital transformation. Key topics included the development of 5G-A, green and sustainable data centres, and autonomous networks, while also highlighting ZTE’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and building future-ready partnerships.

A dedicated exhibition area showcased the company’s latest products and solutions across 5G-A, 50G PON, AI servers, smart devices, and smart home terminals. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, participants explored advances in AI-ICT convergence and how next-generation digital infrastructure is enhancing network capabilities, unlocking computing power, and expanding digital application ecosystems.

Discussions throughout the event focused on the future of telecommunications in the AI era, where the convergence of AI and communication networks is becoming a defining trend for the global ICT industry. From network deployment and operations to maintenance and service innovation, AI is increasingly being integrated across the telecommunications value chain, driving higher levels of efficiency and intelligence.

At the same time, telecom operators worldwide are facing new challenges as data traffic continues to grow, demand for digital services rises, and network architectures become increasingly complex. Enhancing network value, improving operational efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and creating new growth opportunities have become critical priorities across the industry.

Lee, CEO of ZTE Vietnam, said that the global telecommunications industry is entering a new phase of intelligent development. The convergence of 5G, AI, and digital technologies is reshaping the industry landscape and creating new opportunities for digital economic growth. In response to this trend, operators around the world are accelerating network intelligence upgrades and digital transformation initiatives, leveraging continuous innovation to improve operational efficiency, unlock business value, and jointly advance a smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable communications industry.

Addressing the trend towards network intelligence, ZTE shared its latest explorations and practical achievements across multiple technology domains.

In the fixed access network sector, AI is helping operators improve network operational efficiency and service quality. Through intelligent analytics, fault prediction, and automated optimization, networks can proactively identify issues, respond to user demands, and continuously enhance customer experience. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, fixed networks are transitioning from traditional operations and maintenance models towards more intelligent and autonomous operations.

Photo: ZTE

As mobile communications evolve from 5G to 5G-Advanced (5G-A), new opportunities are emerging across the telecommunications industry. As a core pillar of the digital economy, 5G-A is expected not only to enhance network performance, but also to provide stronger support for applications including the industrial internet, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing. At the same time, operators are increasingly focused on maximising network value and developing new business models to support long-term growth.

At the event, ZTE also showcased its next-generation data centre and digital energy solutions, reflecting growing industry attention on computing infrastructure as AI adoption accelerates. Combining high-performance computing, intelligent energy management, and low-carbon technologies, the solutions are designed to help customers improve operational performance while advancing sustainability goals, strengthening the foundation for the digital economy.

Autonomous networks were another major focus of discussion. Supported by AI and big data analytics, networks are becoming increasingly capable of autonomous perception, decision-making, and optimisation, enabling a shift from manual to intelligent operations. This transition is expected to improve both network quality and operational efficiency, while offering operators a pathway towards more advanced intelligent network architectures.

Lee noted that Vietnam’s digital economy continues to maintain strong growth momentum, with digital transformation becoming an increasingly important driver of economic development and industrial upgrading.

“As a long-term strategic partner in Vietnam, ZTE has actively participated in the country’s digital infrastructure development and continues to deepen cooperation across wireless networks, fixed access, data centres, digital energy, and industry digitalisation,” he said. “Through continuous innovation, we are committed to contributing to Vietnam’s digital economy development.”

Lee added that Vietnam remains one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies and a strategically important market for the company.

“Looking ahead, we will continue leveraging our strengths in ICT infrastructure and AI innovation, working closely with Vietnamese operators and industry partners to accelerate network intelligence upgrades and digital transformation, while injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of Vietnam’s digital economy,” he said.

As the industry evolves from connectivity to intelligence, and from networking to computing power, technological transformation across the ICT sector continues to deepen. In response to the opportunities created by the AI era, ZTE said it will continue working with global partners to advance digital infrastructure innovation and support the development of a smarter, more efficient, and greener digital future.