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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Postal services revenue rises 30 per cent in May

June 02, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Revenue from postal services was estimated to reach VND8.5 trillion ($340 million) in May, a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the continued boom in demand for transportation and e-commerce.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), telecommunications infrastructure has made a strong breakthrough, with mobile broadband speeds reaching 207.3 GHz, with 110.5 million mobile broadband subscribers, including 24.29 million 5G subscribers; fixed broadband reached 25.62 million subscribers.

The ministry added that the digital economy continues to grow strongly, telecommunications infrastructure has improved dramatically, and the startup ecosystem has reached its highest ranking ever.

Postal services revenue rises 30 per cent in May
Photo: The MST

By the first quarter of 2026, the proportion of high-tech goods exports reached 50.76 per cent of the total. According to StartupBlink's Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 report, Vietnam rose five places to 50th in the world – its highest position ever.

By the end of May 2026, the country had 963 sci-tech enterprises, 20 technology exchange platforms, and 37 innovation centres in 26 out of 34 provinces and cities.

Digital transformation continues to be a bright spot. The rate of online applications processed through the entire process reached 50.2 per cent in May. By 2025, the digital economy accounted for 14.02 per cent of GDP, equivalent to $72.1 billion.

To support this development, in May the ministry implemented key tasks, perfecting institutions and encouraging new growth drivers. This is making a significant contribution to socioeconomic development.

Simultaneously, institutional building efforts were intensified. During the month, the MST submitted two decrees and two resolutions to the government, 11 decisions to the PM; and issued four circulars within its authority.

These policies focused on perfecting the legal framework for new and strategic technologies; enhancing competitiveness; developing technical infrastructure; and ensuring safety and security during digital transformation.

According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong, in June 2026, the MST is determined to continue implementing tasks as directed by the PM, especially Resolution 57-NQ/TW and the strategic direction of the sector.

The focus will be on perfecting the institutional framework in sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, standards, measurement and quality, and postal and telecommunications services.

At the same time, the ministry will focus on developing strategic technologies, restructuring national sci-tech programmes, finalising the national science and technology exchange platform project, and submitting the national digital master architecture framework - an important foundation for the development of the digital economy and society.

Competition rising for e-commerce postal services Competition rising for e-commerce postal services

Vietnam’s postal market has grown strongly in recent years, from $1.2 billion in 2019 to nearly $2.5 billion in 2023. Of the sum, estimated revenue from package services and e-commerce services reached more than $1.6 billion, or 64 per cent of the total.
New strategy promotes agricultural products on e-commerce platforms New strategy promotes agricultural products on e-commerce platforms

The recently-approved National Postal Development Strategy to 2025 with a vision to 2030 targets 100 percent of agricultural households using e-commerce platforms to move their products.
Postal enterprises face 'storm' of competition Postal enterprises face 'storm' of competition

According to a Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) report to summarise work in 2022 and outline plans for 2023 released on December 18, the postal sector’s revenue in 2022 is estimated at $2.27 billion, up 16.2 per cent compared to last year, exceeding plans by 2.5 per cent.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Postal services revenue Postal Industry Vietnam e-commerce telecommunications science and technology digital economy

Themes: Digital Transformation

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