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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

June 03, 2026 | 18:36
(0) user say
SSI Securities Corporation and Virtu have marked a milestone in the implementation of the Global Broker trading model in Vietnam, signalling a new step forward in the development of market connectivity mechanisms for international institutional investors.
SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

On June 2 in Singapore, under the witness of representatives from Vietnam’s State Securities Commission, SSI Securities Corporation and Virtu - the US-based financial technology and e-trading company, held an event commemorating the operational launch of the Global Broker model in Vietnam. The event marked one of the first practical deployments of the model following the official implementation of Circular No.08/2026/TT-BTC issued by Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance.

The event recognised the successful execution of a transaction while reflecting broader progress in improving market access mechanisms for international institutional investors seeking to participate in Vietnam’s capital market. The practical rollout of the Global Broker model is viewed as an important step in enhancing market accessibility and creating further advancements for foreign investment flows into Vietnam’s stock market.

The milestone comes as Vietnam’s stock market has been confirmed by FTSE Russell to remain on track for an upgrade to secondary emerging market status in the September 2026 review. In this context, the focus is on attracting additional international capital flows and building effective, transparent, and globally compatible operating mechanisms for institutional investors.

The implementation of the Global Broker model is expected to strengthen the market’s connectivity and operational infrastructure, helping international investment institutions access Vietnam’s market more efficiently.

The model requires close coordination among multiple stakeholders across market access, trade processing, regulatory compliance, risk management, and operational standards increasingly aligned with international practices. SSI’s cooperation with Virtu on this milestone also highlights the growing integration between Vietnam’s capital market and global financial institutions.

Virtu is a global fintech firm that provides liquidity and trading solutions across more than 235 trading venues in 36 countries. The company is known for its technological capabilities, high-volume trading capacity and operational experience across international financial markets.

For SSI, the implementation of the Global Broker model through the company reflects its operational capabilities within Vietnam’s capital market ecosystem. With its institutional client base, trading infrastructure, risk management capabilities and experience working with international financial institutions, SSI is considered well-positioned to participate in new connectivity models serving global institutional investors entering Vietnam’s market.

Through this milestone, SSI continues to take part in implementing new market connectivity models, particularly in areas requiring high standards in technology, operations, compliance and risk management. The event also demonstrates how Vietnam’s stock market reforms are gradually being translated into practical implementation, moving closer to international trading standards.

An SSI representative said the company views this as an important step in improving the quality and operational standards of Vietnam’s stock market, particularly in strengthening connections with international institutional investors.

Moving forward, SSI plans to continue cooperating with international partners with strengths in technology, liquidity provision and trade execution, contributing to the competitiveness, transparency and attractiveness of Vietnam’s capital market for both domestic and foreign investors.

SSC and Thai SEC exchange experience on digital asset markets and gold derivatives SSC and Thai SEC exchange experience on digital asset markets and gold derivatives

The chairwoman of Vietnam's State Securities Commission has held talks with her Thai counterpart during the official visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Thailand.
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On February 5 at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi received a working delegation from FTSE Russell, led by CEO Fiona Bassett.
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By Nguyen Huong

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SSI State Securities Commission (SSC) Virtu global broker

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