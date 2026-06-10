Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

IBTE Hanoi 2026 is expected to span up to 20,000 square metres of exhibition space. The exhibition will cover five main product sectors, including trendy toys, baby products, intellectual property licensing, toys and stationery.

The event will showcase the latest innovations from various markets, such as educational toys, creative products, childcare and safety solutions, and early childhood education support tools.

IBTE 2025. Photo: VINEXAD

IBTE Hanoi aims to meet market demand while helping businesses identify key products, secure stable supply sources, expand distribution channels, and stay updated on the latest consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry.

Beyond being a platform for new product launches and distribution expansion, IBTE Hanoi also serves as a strategic bridge, enabling businesses to effectively tap into the vast potential of the Vietnamese market in particular, and Southeast Asia as a whole.

IBTE Hanoi 2026 will continue to elevate service quality, professionalism, and trade connection efficiency, aiming to build a dynamic and effective trade platform that deeply connects the markets of China, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia.

Throughout the exhibition, industry seminars and business matching activities will be organised to strengthen supply chain capabilities and expand regional cooperation opportunities.

The Asian Toys & Baby Products Association Alliance—a highly influential organisation in Asia—will support the event by connecting international association delegations and buyers to participate in effective trade activities, enabling direct networking, discussions, and negotiations with exhibitors.

In addition, the exhibition will offer various engaging visitor experiences. Activities such as mini-games and lucky draws will provide valuable prizes and exciting surprises, ensuring that visitors not only gain access to quality products and business opportunities but also enjoy a memorable experience.

Furthermore, many well-known brands will participate and showcase new products, including Dongguan Yuankang Toy Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Zen of Collectible Culture (Shantou) Co., Ltd, 52TOYS, and Zhongshan Unimass Animation Culture Co., Ltd.

Some brands will also host product launches and exclusive limited-edition sales at the exhibition, offering unique collaboration opportunities for distributors and brand enthusiasts–creating a comprehensive platform that combines business cooperation with brand elevation.

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival Amid the abundance of colourful modern toys displayed in Hanoi’s Old Quarter during the Mid-Autumn Festival, traditional offerings till have their place in the hearts of Vietnamese children.

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE), along with the Vietnam International Gift and Housewares Expo (IGHE), is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City during December 18-20.

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December, bringing together manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the region to tap into the growing maternal and children’s market.