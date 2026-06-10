Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

June 10, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo and the Hanoi International Trendy Toys Expo in Hanoi will take place on June 18-21 in Hanoi, featuring over 1,000 booths and more than 500 participating companies from Vietnam, China, and other countries and regions.

IBTE Hanoi 2026 is expected to span up to 20,000 square metres of exhibition space. The exhibition will cover five main product sectors, including trendy toys, baby products, intellectual property licensing, toys and stationery.

The event will showcase the latest innovations from various markets, such as educational toys, creative products, childcare and safety solutions, and early childhood education support tools.

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June
IBTE 2025. Photo: VINEXAD

IBTE Hanoi aims to meet market demand while helping businesses identify key products, secure stable supply sources, expand distribution channels, and stay updated on the latest consumer trends and technological advancements in the industry.

Beyond being a platform for new product launches and distribution expansion, IBTE Hanoi also serves as a strategic bridge, enabling businesses to effectively tap into the vast potential of the Vietnamese market in particular, and Southeast Asia as a whole.

IBTE Hanoi 2026 will continue to elevate service quality, professionalism, and trade connection efficiency, aiming to build a dynamic and effective trade platform that deeply connects the markets of China, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia.

Throughout the exhibition, industry seminars and business matching activities will be organised to strengthen supply chain capabilities and expand regional cooperation opportunities.

The Asian Toys & Baby Products Association Alliance—a highly influential organisation in Asia—will support the event by connecting international association delegations and buyers to participate in effective trade activities, enabling direct networking, discussions, and negotiations with exhibitors.

In addition, the exhibition will offer various engaging visitor experiences. Activities such as mini-games and lucky draws will provide valuable prizes and exciting surprises, ensuring that visitors not only gain access to quality products and business opportunities but also enjoy a memorable experience.

Furthermore, many well-known brands will participate and showcase new products, including Dongguan Yuankang Toy Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Zen of Collectible Culture (Shantou) Co., Ltd, 52TOYS, and Zhongshan Unimass Animation Culture Co., Ltd.

Some brands will also host product launches and exclusive limited-edition sales at the exhibition, offering unique collaboration opportunities for distributors and brand enthusiasts–creating a comprehensive platform that combines business cooperation with brand elevation.

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival

Amid the abundance of colourful modern toys displayed in Hanoi’s Old Quarter during the Mid-Autumn Festival, traditional offerings till have their place in the hearts of Vietnamese children.
Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE), along with the Vietnam International Gift and Housewares Expo (IGHE), is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City during December 18-20.
IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) will return to Ho Chi Minh City in December, bringing together manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the region to tap into the growing maternal and children’s market.
IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) is opening its doors to visitors from December 18-20 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo Toys Expo in Hanoi IBTE Hanoi toys businesses Hanoi companies

Related Contents

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

IBTE 2025 to return to Ho Chi Minh City this December

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

Expos showcase baby products, toys, gifts, and housewares

SSI fund invests again in maternal, baby products retailer Con Cung

SSI fund invests again in maternal, baby products retailer Con Cung

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living

Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards

Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020