Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Over 1,400 IP cases handled under PM's enforcement directive

June 02, 2026 | 12:26
(0) user say
Local authorities have handled more than 1,400 cases of intellectual property infringement in the three weeks since the prime minister issued a directive on intellectual property enforcement.

Since Directive No.38/CD-TTg was issued on May 5, total fines have exceeded VND12 billion ($480,000), according to Tran Le Hong, deputy director general of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST). The ministry has established a monitoring mechanism to compile daily reports on violations nationwide to support the guidance and management work of the government.

Over 1,400 IP cases handled under PM's enforcement directive
Tran Le Hong, deputy director general of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam. Photo: MST

Of the total cases, about 1,146 cases were handled administratively, and 28 cases were prosecuted criminally. Locak authorities also discovered nearly 30 cases of serious violations.

"Three weeks after the PM issued Directive 38 on focusing on decisively implementing solutions to combat, prevent, and handle intellectual property (IP) infringement, the number of administrative violations handled tripled the average monthly rate for 2025. The number of criminal cases initiated related to IP infringement was equivalent to approximately 60 per cent of the total number of cases initiated in 2025," he shared.

According to the IP Office, many localities have established inter-agency task forces, strengthening coordination among the police, market management, customs, and other relevant agencies in inspecting, detecting, and handling violations.

The office also strengthens support for enforcement agencies, providing expert opinions to assist in handling cases of infringement of intellectual property rights (IPR) and industrial property rights, and publicly announces a contact point for assisting in searches and coordinating the provision of information to support the handling work of enforcement agencies nationwide.

He stated that the MST is coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to build a national database on IPR enforcement by the end of 2026. Based on the compilation of daily reports, the ministry is gradually forming an initial data source on the detection and handling of IP infringements nationwide.

It is expected that this database will integrate information on administrative and criminal violations; typical, serious, or complex cases; and simultaneously update data on IPR, expert assessment results, and the process of handling infringements by enforcement agencies nationwide.

“Once built and operational, the database will support enforcement agencies in searching, sharing, and cross-referencing information more quickly, and coordinating the handling of cases more effectively. The database will be a powerful tool for statistical work and forecasting trends in IP infringement, serving as a basis for planning the activities of IP enforcement agencies nationwide,” he noted.

The effective tools to repress IP infringements The effective tools to repress IP infringements

The intellectual property of reputable and well-known businesses is perpetually the target of imitation. Nguyen Vu Quan, IP attorney at Kenfox IP and Law Office, explains the solutions in Vietnam for businesses in this area.
EuroCham proposes IP infringement prosecutions EuroCham proposes IP infringement prosecutions

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has proposed strong enforcement measures to fight against serious copyright infringement. The threat to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) has caused significant damage to creators, as well as negatively impacted sales from legitimate consumers.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam IP IP infringement intellectual property National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam MST

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

EuroCham proposes IP infringement prosecutions

EuroCham proposes IP infringement prosecutions

The effective tools to repress IP infringements

The effective tools to repress IP infringements

Vietnam and Philippines upgrade ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Philippines upgrade ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

VSIP joint venture gets green light for five new industrial parks

VSIP joint venture gets green light for five new industrial parks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Over 1,400 IP cases handled under PM's enforcement directive

Over 1,400 IP cases handled under PM's enforcement directive

HKUST appoints Prof. King Li as founding Dean of Medicine

HKUST appoints Prof. King Li as founding Dean of Medicine

Vinpearl signs MoUs with CAITO and Klook to expand across Southeast Asia

Vinpearl signs MoUs with CAITO and Klook to expand across Southeast Asia

VinDynamics unveils first humanoid robot Dyno at global robotics events

VinDynamics unveils first humanoid robot Dyno at global robotics events

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020