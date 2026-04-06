Vietnam, South Korea cooperate in strategic tech development

This is one of the main directions in cooperation on sci-tech between the two countries, as outlined at the 10th session of the Vietnam-South Korea Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation held in Hanoi on April 2.

At the meeting, the two sides shared their policies and the status of cooperation. They discussed directions for establishing a mid- to long-term comprehensive plan containing future cooperation directions and agreed on the future schedule.

Photo: MST

The two sides decided to build a package-style cooperation system to support the full research and development cycle, including talent development and exchanges, and technology commercialisation, based on pan-government collaboration, with the goal of joint prosperity through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Accordingly, the main directions outlined after the discussion include expanding the scale and elevating cooperation in sci-tech and digital transformation to a new level, and diversifying forms of cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Korea science and technology cooperation master plan.

In particular, the two sides will encourage cooperation in strategic technology areas, strengthen cooperation in training suitable personnel, and connect and cooperate in the innovation and startup ecosystem.

In addition, South Korea will support Vietnam in implementing phase 2 of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology project.

At the meeting, Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan assessed that cooperation in sci-tech is a bright spot in the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea after more than 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

According to Deputy Minister Quan, with the strong determination and commitment of both sides, the contents agreed upon at this meeting will soon be concretised into practical cooperation programmes and projects, bringing mutual benefits to both countries.

Koo Hyuk-chae, First Vice Minister of Science and ICT, stated, “This marks a turning point where we can design the future direction of science and technology cooperation together, building on the trust accumulated over the past 30 years. We will create a mutually beneficial cooperation model that combines Vietnam’s growth potential with Korea’s technological capabilities.”

In February 2025, the two sides agreed to jointly select science and technology tasks under the 2025 Protocol in six priority areas: IT, biotechnology, nanotechnology, digital transformation technology, climate/environment technology, and clean energy and renewable energy technology. By early 2026, the two sides had agreed on a list of six corresponding joint research tasks in these areas.

Both sides agreed to continue maintaining regular cooperation and plan to hold the 11th meeting in 2028 in South Korea.