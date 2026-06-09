Takeda Vietnam named No.1 Best Workplace in small company category

The award was announced on June 5, recognising the company's purpose-led, high-trust culture that helps unlock potential, support performance, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, communities, and the business.

The ranking is based on independent survey responses from more than 111,000 employees across Vietnam, measuring trust, credibility and overall workplace experience.

Photo: Takeda Vietnam

With a 245-year legacy dating back to Osaka, Japan in 1781, Takeda is a global, research and development-driven biopharmaceutical company advancing innovation across six therapeutic areas: gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines.

Takeda’s corporate philosophy is grounded in a generational promise to boldly reinvent health, guided by a long history of values-based decision-making and a commitment to delivering for a healthier world. Across the company globally, Takeda continues to invest in the capabilities, technologies and partnerships that help accelerate discovery, improve speed and quality, and bring meaningful innovation to patients.

In Vietnam, that philosophy comes to life through a culture that combines heritage, values and performance. Takeda Vietnam continues to build and grow its culture together by strengthening employee engagement, simplifying ways of working, building future-ready capabilities and fostering a more agile, data-enabled environment.

“Being recognised as the No.1 Best Workplace in Vietnam is a strong reflection of the people, values and ambition that we are building together,” said Benjamin Ping, general manager of Takeda Vietnam. “We believe that when we unlock the potential of our people and stay grounded in our generational promise to boldly reinvent, we create the conditions to deliver real impact for patients, communities and society. This recognition inspires us to keep building a workplace where people can grow, perform and help shape a healthier world for generations to come.”

This culture finds its clearest expression in Vietnam through 'Bamboo Leadership' - a philosophy inspired by the resilience and adaptability of bamboo: strong roots in Takeda’s values, a sturdy stem built through its people, and flexible branches that bring innovative solutions to the country’s evolving health needs.

Takeda's comprehensive response to dengue – a disease that causes more than 100,000 cases in Vietnam each year across all regions and age groups – is a clear example of this. Working closely with health authorities, medical associations and public-private partners, Takeda supports an integrated prevention model, combining vaccination, vector control and epidemiological surveillance with healthcare capacity-building and public awareness supporting the World Health Organization's goal of zero preventable dengue deaths by 2030.

Takeda Vietnam is also making efforts to expand patient access to innovative medicines in gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines, while enhancing healthcare workers’ capabilities in early diagnosis and treatment through public-private partnerships.

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