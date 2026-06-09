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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Takeda Vietnam named No.1 Best Workplace in small company category

June 09, 2026 | 14:17
(0) user say
Takeda Vietnam has been named the No.1 Best Workplace in Vietnam in the small company category by global research and consulting firm Great Place To Work.

The award was announced on June 5, recognising the company's purpose-led, high-trust culture that helps unlock potential, support performance, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, communities, and the business.

The ranking is based on independent survey responses from more than 111,000 employees across Vietnam, measuring trust, credibility and overall workplace experience.

Takeda Vietnam named No.1 Best Workplace in small company category
Photo: Takeda Vietnam

With a 245-year legacy dating back to Osaka, Japan in 1781, Takeda is a global, research and development-driven biopharmaceutical company advancing innovation across six therapeutic areas: gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines.

Takeda’s corporate philosophy is grounded in a generational promise to boldly reinvent health, guided by a long history of values-based decision-making and a commitment to delivering for a healthier world. Across the company globally, Takeda continues to invest in the capabilities, technologies and partnerships that help accelerate discovery, improve speed and quality, and bring meaningful innovation to patients.

In Vietnam, that philosophy comes to life through a culture that combines heritage, values and performance. Takeda Vietnam continues to build and grow its culture together by strengthening employee engagement, simplifying ways of working, building future-ready capabilities and fostering a more agile, data-enabled environment.

“Being recognised as the No.1 Best Workplace in Vietnam is a strong reflection of the people, values and ambition that we are building together,” said Benjamin Ping, general manager of Takeda Vietnam. “We believe that when we unlock the potential of our people and stay grounded in our generational promise to boldly reinvent, we create the conditions to deliver real impact for patients, communities and society. This recognition inspires us to keep building a workplace where people can grow, perform and help shape a healthier world for generations to come.”

This culture finds its clearest expression in Vietnam through 'Bamboo Leadership' - a philosophy inspired by the resilience and adaptability of bamboo: strong roots in Takeda’s values, a sturdy stem built through its people, and flexible branches that bring innovative solutions to the country’s evolving health needs.

Takeda's comprehensive response to dengue – a disease that causes more than 100,000 cases in Vietnam each year across all regions and age groups – is a clear example of this. Working closely with health authorities, medical associations and public-private partners, Takeda supports an integrated prevention model, combining vaccination, vector control and epidemiological surveillance with healthcare capacity-building and public awareness supporting the World Health Organization's goal of zero preventable dengue deaths by 2030.

Takeda Vietnam is also making efforts to expand patient access to innovative medicines in gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines, while enhancing healthcare workers’ capabilities in early diagnosis and treatment through public-private partnerships.

Takeda delivering transformative healthcare solutions Takeda delivering transformative healthcare solutions

At the VIR health conference- "Empowering health innovation for sustainability vision" held on September 25, 2024, Dion Warren – area head of India and Southeast Asia (I-SEA) of Takeda, emphasised Takeda's commitment in delivering transformative healthcare solutions for lasting social value.
Takeda honoured for contributions to Vietnam's sustainable development Takeda honoured for contributions to Vietnam's sustainable development

With over a decade of groundbreaking innovative solutions in Vietnam's pharmaceutical sector, Takeda has been recognised for its contribution to sustainable development.
Takeda dedicated to advanced healthcare Takeda dedicated to advanced healthcare

Global biopharmaceutical company Takeda is committed to supporting Vietnam’s healthcare advancement by bringing life-transforming medicine and vaccines to the population. Benjamin Ping, the new general manager of Takeda Vietnam, talked to VIR’s Tung Anh about his leadership approach to foster innovation and collaboration, ensuring Takeda’s positive and impactful presence in local healthcare.
Takeda supports health resilience amid climate change challenges Takeda supports health resilience amid climate change challenges

With world leaders having gathered at COP30 in Brazil in November, health was one of the central themes in the global climate dialogue.
Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

With the “In Partnership with Vietnam's Sustainable Development” award, Takeda Vietnam continues to strengthen its commitments to Vietnam's sustainable development priorities amid rising healthcare pressures linked to climate change and a growing burden of disease.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Takeda Vietnam Best Workplace Small company Global research

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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