Ninh Binh launches Innovation for All Forum to expand technology access to visually impaired

On October 18, in Ninh Binh province, the Ninh Binh Association of the Blind, in collaboration with the Youth Union of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Centre for Inclusive Education Development under the association, has launched the first NB-IAF 2026, aiming to turn advances in science, technology, and innovation into practical opportunities for people with disabilities, particularly women with visual impairments.

Photo: NIC

Held ahead of Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20, the forum brings together people with visual impairments, policymakers, social organisations, experts, and technology businesses to explore how AI, assistive technologies, and digital skills can improve access to knowledge, education, and employment, while enabling greater independence and more active participation in society.

As the first edition of a series intended to become an annual event, NB-IAF 2026 seeks to establish a platform for sustained collaboration between the visually impaired community and stakeholders working to make technological advances more accessible and inclusive.

The forum's central message is that innovation should put people first. Technology can do more than facilitate access to information; it can also strengthen confidence, develop individual capabilities, and expand people's choices in everyday life. Achieving these benefits, however, requires moving beyond access to technology towards the ability to use it effectively, supported by appropriate training, inclusive environments, and long-term community engagement.

As AI and digital technologies reshape education, work, and communication, tools such as text-to-speech applications, image recognition, information retrieval, and accessible digital content are opening up new possibilities for people with visual impairments. For these innovations to deliver lasting benefits, solutions must respond to users' actual needs, be accessible and practical, and be linked to meaningful opportunities for learning, employment, and participation.

Pham Quang Giang, chairman of the Ninh Binh Association of the Blind, said the forum grew out of an initiative by the NIC Youth Union, with support from experts, organisations, and businesses.

“This is the first forum jointly organised by the Ninh Binh Association of the Blind. We greatly appreciate the initiative and creativity demonstrated by young people at NIC in connecting knowledge, technology, and social resources to support the visually impaired community,” he said. “We hope the forum will go beyond sharing knowledge and experience to create practical, long-term cooperation opportunities that enable people with visual impairments to apply technology, develop their capabilities, improve their quality of life, and contribute to society with greater confidence.”

Photo: NIC

Bui Hai Vy, secretary of the NIC Youth Union, said the initiative builds on the centre's five-year effort to engage with disadvantaged groups and bring science, technology, and innovation closer to communities.

“Through this forum, we want to translate technological advances, particularly AI, into practical solutions that expand educational and employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in general, and those with visual impairments in particular,” she said.

“More importantly, we hope the forum will foster long-term cooperation so that people with visual impairments can not only access technology but also use it effectively in their studies, work, and daily lives. This is what innovation for all means: ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.”

From a cultural and human development perspective, Nguyen Thuy Quynh, of Nhan Dan newspaper, said the value of innovation should be measured not only by technological progress but also by its ability to help people realise their potential and participate fully in society.

“For women with visual impairments, AI and assistive technologies can open up access to knowledge, education, employment, and new opportunities for development,” she said. “However, moving from accessing technology to truly mastering it requires the continued support of communities, experts, businesses, and social organisations.”

She expressed hope that the forum would help advance practical solutions that enable individuals to develop their capabilities and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

The programme also features a disability inclusion officer from the United Nations Development Programme Vietnam sharing international perspectives and experience in expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. Representatives of participating businesses discuss technology solutions designed to serve communities, while an adviser to the NGO VIC (For the visually impaired), shared insights into overcoming barriers, expanding educational opportunities, and helping people with visual impairments pursue their aspirations. They also discussed how technology can open up access to knowledge and strengthen independence.

Dai Nam University is among the organisations supporting the forum, alongside relevant agencies and partners working to foster connections, share knowledge, and encourage assistive technology solutions for people with visual impairments.

Photo: NIC

A key highlight was the panel discussion “From Access to Mastery: Women with Visual Impairments in the AI Era,” moderated by Nguyen Thuy Quynh.

The discussion focuses on the practical needs of women with visual impairments, the barriers they face in accessing and using technology, and the opportunities emerging in the age of AI. By placing the voices and lived experiences of people with visual impairments at the centre of the conversation, the panel aims to move beyond identifying challenges towards proposing practical solutions that can be applied in everyday life.

Through NB-IAF 2026, the organisers seek to lay the foundations for long-term cooperation among people with disabilities, technology developers, experts, businesses, and social organisations. Insights gathered at the forum are expected to inform future training initiatives, support for technology adoption, and collaborative programmes tailored to practical needs.

The forum's success will ultimately depend not only on the ideas exchanged but also on whether these connections lead to action, solutions create opportunities, and greater awareness translates into positive changes in people's lives.

NB-IAF 2026 underscores a broader message: innovation can only fulfil its promise when its benefits are widely shared and no one is left behind. When technology is developed with understanding, responsibility, and community participation, it can become a bridge to knowledge, greater independence, stronger capabilities, and fuller participation in society for people with visual impairments.

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