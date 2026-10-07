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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi's e for education campaign supports disadvantaged youth through vocational training

October 07, 2026 | 16:47
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Disadvantaged young people in Vietnam are gaining access to vocational training and employment opportunities through Citi’s e for education (e4e) campaign, which raised $6.7 million globally in 2025.

The 2025 campaign generated $6.7 million, bringing total contributions since the campaign's inception in 2013 to more than $86 million.

During the campaign's annual eight-week period from September through October, Citi Markets contributes a percentage of proceeds from electronically traded transactions.

The e for education (e4e) campaign works with 13 non-profit partners around the world that support access to education for children.

Citi's e for education campaign supports disadvantaged youth through vocational training
Local non-profit REACH. Image courtesy of Citi

In Vietnam, local non-profit REACH benefits from funding provided through EMpower, one of the organisations supported by e4e. REACH helps disadvantaged and vulnerable young people build sustainable livelihoods through vocational training, life skills development and job placement support.

“Visiting REACH gave us the opportunity to see firsthand how Citi’s e for education initiative is creating opportunities for young people in Vietnam,” said Thai Nguyet Minh, Citi Vietnam Markets head.

“By equipping young people with market-relevant skills and supporting their transition into employment, REACH is helping them build more secure futures. Its work demonstrates the powerful impact that access to education and training can have on individuals, families and communities.”

Since becoming an independent non-governmental organisation in 2008, REACH has trained more than 21,000 young people across Vietnam and achieved an employment rate of more than 80 per cent among graduates.

Its programmes support school dropouts, migrant youth, young people with disabilities and survivors of human trafficking.

Globally, since its launch in 2013, e4e has supported more than 3.5 million young people, helped more than 25,000 schools and reached communities in 81 countries. The organisations supported by the campaign address childhood illiteracy and work to improve access to quality education.

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By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
education campaign vocational training disadvantaged youth Employment opportunities nonprofit organization sustainable livelihoods marketrelevant skills Citi Markets

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