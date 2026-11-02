Hanoi students turn green habits into action through competition

Photo: Nestlé MILO

The closing and awards ceremony was held at Chu Van An Primary and Secondary School in Hanoi on October 30. The programme forms part of a cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Training, the Pioneer and Children's Newspaper, and Nestlé Vietnam, aiming to foster active, positive, and responsible lifestyles for primary school students.

Launched in May, the competition provided a platform for students nationwide to produce videos showcasing their understanding and practical ideas on waste sorting, reuse and environmental protection. A total of 885 video entries were submitted by primary school students from 22 provinces and cities. The competition enables students to use technology to spread green living messages among their families, friends and wider communities.

At the ceremony, the organisers honoured individuals, groups, and schools for their outstanding initiatives. Students also received expert guidance on how to handle used paper cartons, gaining a better understanding of the importance of sorting them correctly, cleaning them properly and sending them to appropriate collection systems for recycling.

Building on the competition, Nestlé Vietnam will work with the Ministry of Education and Training, the Pioneer and Children's Newspaper, Tetra Pak Vietnam, schools and relevant organisations to steadily implement used beverage carton collection activities. The programme aims to help students develop proper waste-sorting habits at source. By connecting schools with collection, transportation, and recycling partners, used paper cartons can be given a new lease of life instead of ending up as waste.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Thi Hoai Thuong, director of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Vietnam, said: “We believe that an action can only bring about real change when it is repeated and becomes a habit. Sorting and collecting used milk carton properly may seem like a small action, but through it, students are directly practising environmental protection and demonstrating an active spirit by turning what they have learned into everyday habits. With the joint efforts of schools, families, and partners, we hope to facilitate these small actions to be sustained every day, thereby nurturing a generation that is more responsible towards the environment.”

Through collaboration among education authorities, schools, Nestlé MILO, the Pioneer and Children's newspaper, Tetra Pak Vietnam, and other partners, the programme aims to provide students with more opportunities to practise environmental protection at school, making green living an integral part of their daily lives.

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