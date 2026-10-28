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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Breast cancer awareness push gains

October 28, 2026 | 12:50
(0) user say
Raising awareness about breast cancer can help women gain an accurate understanding of the disease, recognise warning signs, and seek early medical check-ups, improving treatment outcomes.

The Vietnam Women's Union held a seminar on breast cancer in Hanoi on October 23 in response to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Photo: The Vietnam Women’s Union
Photo: The Vietnam Women’s Union

In Vietnam, breast cancer is currently the most common malignancy among women in Vietnam, with approximately 25,711 new cases recorded annually, accounting for around 28 per cent of all cancer cases in women.

However, late-stage diagnosis remains a challenge in healthcare. Approximately 50 per cent of breast cancer patients are diagnosed at stage III or IV.

According to Nguyen Thi Thu Hien, vice president of the Vietnam Women’s Union, between 2024 and 2026, the Vietnam Women’s Union and Novartis Vietnam surveyed over 24,000 people and developed the communication channel “Breast Cancer – Understand to Love,” helping to provide reliable medical information to the community.

“Therefore, associations at all levels has identified a key priority: leveraging digital platforms to help women develop the habit of monitoring their own bodies, promptly recognising any abnormal signs, and adhering to specialised treatment regimens,” she said.

At the event, delegates discussed the information needs of patients throughout the entire process – from detection and diagnosis to treatment. They also proposed enhanced collaboration among the healthcare sector, women’s organisations, and patient advocacy groups. They further suggested leveraging digital technology, AI, and social media to disseminate scientific, accurate, and easily accessible information.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Thanh Binh, vice president of the Vietnam Medical Association said that the gap between medical knowledge and the public’s ability to access, understand, and apply information poses a significant current challenge.

He added that given the vast amount of information available on the internet, social media, and through AI tools, people may find it difficult to distinguish accurate content from incomplete or misleading information.

“Inappropriate information can heighten anxiety, cause patients to delay seeking medical attention, or lead them to make decisions without professional guidance,” said Assoc. Prof. Binh.

As part of the event, the Vietnam Women's Union and Novartis Vietnam signed a partnership agreement for the 2027-2028 period, aimed at raising awareness and enhancing support for women in the prevention and control of breast cancer.

New partnership targets improved cancer care for Vietnamese women New partnership targets improved cancer care for Vietnamese women

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Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch 'Joining Hands for Her' 2026 Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch 'Joining Hands for Her' 2026

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
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Themes: Healthcare Platform

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