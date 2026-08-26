TCP and Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation empower youth through community sport yards

Photo courtesy of TCP

In line with the national goal of improving public health, physical fitness, and quality of life, the government has introduced the Strategy for the Development of Physical Training and Sports in Vietnam through 2030, with a Vision to 2045.

The strategy prioritises physical education and sports by creating better conditions for people to participate in physical activities, thereby improving public health and strengthening human resources. This is reinforced by the amended Law on Physical Training and Sports (2018), which emphasises the development of community-based sports programmed and the creation of opportunities for all people to exercise their right to participate in physical and sporting activities.

Since 2024, TCP Group, in partnership with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, has launched the "Community Sport Yard - Energising Vietnamese Youth" project. The initiative aims to develop a network of modern, safe, and accessible community sports spaces that cater to the recreational and fitness needs of local communities across Vietnam.

Over 2024-2026, the project targets the establishment of 22 community sports yards, providing convenient venues for physical activity while encouraging young people and residents to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.

On August 22, a new Community Sport Yard was officially inaugurated in Quang Phu commune, Dak Lak province spanning a total area of 1,000 square metres, and featuring one badminton court, one pickleball court, and outdoor sports equipment. The new facility is expected to serve the physical fitness, recreational, and community needs of approximately 4,000 residents and youth.

Previously, on August 21, Hue city inaugurated its Community Sport Yard in Huong An ward. The facility spans a total construction area of 1,200 sq.m, including a 400 sq.m sports court area with two badminton courts and an outdoor sports equipment area. The new facility is expected to provide a space for approximately 12,000 residents to engage in physical activities.

Photo courtesy of TCP

After two years, the project has realised its goals by putting sports spaces into operation across numerous provinces and cities. Specifically, nine sports fields were completed in 2024, followed by six more in 2025.

In 2026 - the final year of the three-year plan, the project has raised its target from expanding five sports yards to delivering seven projects. Expanding the project scope by adding two sports yards beyond the original plan underscores TCP’s long-term commitment to promoting active lifestyles and improving the physical health of Vietnamese youth. This achievement also marks the seven-year strategic partnership between TCP and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, while looking ahead to the 70th anniversary of both organisations.

Looking ahead, the project will continue its rollout with new sport yards scheduled to open in Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh and Lao Cai.

Nguyen Kim Quy, secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and standing vice president of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, said, “Providing safe, accessible, and well-designed sports spaces plays a meaningful role in encouraging young people to stay active and embrace healthier lifestyles. The 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held in Hanoi in June 2026, identified the implementation of the ‘Comprehensive Development of Vietnamese Youth’ programme, which includes key focus areas on ‘building, renovating, and effectively utilising cultural and sports facilities."

Representing TCP Group, Arjaree Suwangool, corporate affairs and communications department director, said, “As TCP marks its 70th anniversary this year, we continue our long-standing commitment to energising local communities to move forward through meaningful and sustainable initiatives across our key markets, including Vietnam. Guided by our corporate purpose, ‘Energizing a Better World for All’, we believe that TCP’s value lies not only in our products, but also in our ability to spread positive energy, unlock human potential, and support local communities."

Having originally set out to develop 20 community sports yards over a three-year period, the project is now entering its final phase with an expanded rollout. The progress achieved to date underscores the value of public-private collaboration in creating accessible community sports infrastructure, while empowering Vietnamese youth to adopt active lifestyles for their overall health and wellbeing.

Through this project, TCP and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation continue to advance their shared vision of fostering more active and connected communities, while enabling a healthier generation of Vietnamese to thrive.

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