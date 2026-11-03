Panasonic launches fourth 'Together We Create' STEM contest

The contest is part of the ‘Panasonic for Sustainable Schools’ programme, which aims to support future generations and contribute to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

This year’s contest continues to provide a valuable platform for students to apply their STEM knowledge and unleash their creativity. Photo: Panasonic Vietnam

Last year, the contest attracted approximately 5,000 video submissions from more than 2,300 students across 30 provinces and cities. Building on this momentum, this year’s contest promises to provide a platform for students to confidently showcase their ideas, perspectives, and practical STEM initiatives.

From November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, primary and lower secondary school students nationwide can participate individually or in teams of up to five members, accompanied by a teacher or parent. Participants are encouraged to demonstrate their creativity and apply scientific and engineering knowledge by documenting their implementation process and presenting their STEM products, projects, or activities.

Under the theme ‘Water and Life’, the fourth season offers students an opportunity to explore the close relationship between water, people, and the environment, inspiring them to develop practical ideas and solutions for the responsible use, protection, and conservation of water resources.

Through the contest, Panasonic, together with its technical partners, the Centre for Education and Development (CED) and the Institute for School Design, aims to nurture creative thinking, problem-solving skills, and environmental responsibility among Vietnam’s future generations.

The launch ceremony was held at Nguyen Khuyen Primary School in Dong Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, with the participation of representatives from the Institute for School Design under the Ministry of Education and Training, leading universities in the city, STEM education experts, teachers, and 800 students.

Taka Fujino, general director of Panasonic Vietnam, delivers his remarks at the launch ceremony, marking the first time the event has been held in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Panasonic Vietnam

Speaking at the event, Taka Fujino, general director of Panasonic Vietnam, said, “Education is one of the key pillars of Panasonic’s corporate social responsibility activities in Vietnam. For the first time, we launched the ‘Together We Create STEM’ contest in Ho Chi Minh City, marking a new milestone in the expansion of the programme in the southern region. We aim to broaden opportunities for hands-on learning while inspiring creativity and a sense of responsibility towards the community and the environment among young people.”

‘Together We Create STEM’ is an annual activity under the ‘Panasonic for Sustainable Schools’ initiative. Launched in 2022, the contest is organised by Panasonic Vietnam in collaboration with the CED and the Institute for School Design under the Ministry of Education and Training. The programme provides students with opportunities to explore and practise STEM through lessons and hands-on learning kits. Thus, they can identify and propose solutions to real-world social and local challenges while raising environmental awareness and understanding of global sustainable development issues.

Following the launch ceremony, experiential STEM classes under the ‘Panasonic for Sustainable Schools’ initiative were delivered to more than 2,000 students at Nguyen Khuyen Primary School in Dong Hoa Ward and Phu Nhuan Primary School in Phu Nhuan Ward.

Since its inception in April 2022, ‘Panasonic for Sustainable Schools’ has engaged over 120,000 students, along with more than 100 schools and the education community nationwide.

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