Vietnam-Japan cooperation moves towards results-driven innovation

The Vietnam-Japan Innovation Forum was held on August 13 at Hoa Lac High-Tech Industrial Park (HHTIP) in Hanoi, bringing together representatives of government agencies, businesses, research institutes, universities and international organisations from both countries.

Photo: NIC

The forum focused on cooperation areas that can quickly move beyond resource connections towards research, testing, training, and the implementation of specific technology projects.

Hoang Trung Hieu, deputy director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC), said the centre has worked closely with Japanese partners, research institutes, and universities.

Cooperation has expanded across semiconductors, startups, innovation, and investment connectivity. Semiconductor cooperation in particular is becoming more targeted, with the participation of METI, the ASEAN-Japan Economic and Industrial Cooperation Committee, the Embassy of Japan, and the Japanese business community.

"NIC will continue expanding its network into energy, finance, robotic,s and other strategic technologies, while bringing more Japanese partners into Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem," Hieu said.

As part of this cooperation, the Vietnam-Japan Innovation Hub is expected to be launched at NIC Hoa Lac campus under a project supported by the Japanese government and implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“We expect this to become a platform for substantive Vietnam-Japan technology cooperation, where businesses, research institutes, universities and experts from both countries can jointly conduct research, testing and training, support incubation and connect investment, thereby developing concrete research and development programmes and technology projects,” Hieu said.

NIC will continue working with Vietnamese government agencies, organisations, research institutes, universities, businesses and Japanese investors to connect resources and generate new value, he added.

“NIC also hopes to continue receiving the attention, support and partnership of the Japanese government and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam so that more practical and meaningful cooperation programmes and projects can be implemented at NIC, turning cooperation commitments into concrete, long-term and far-reaching results,” Hieu said.

Vietnam-Japan Innovation Forum. Photo: NIC

Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, said that to sustain high economic growth, innovation needs to remain a strong priority. She called on startups, researchers, investors and businesses to make effective use of available infrastructure while investing in suitable personnel to strengthen Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem and deepen cooperation with Japan.

According to a representative of the Mitsubishi Research Institute, the development of the Vietnam-Japan Innovation Hub and UAV Lab at HHTIP involves connecting partners with needs, testing technologies in real-world environments, and scaling solutions that demonstrate their effectiveness.

The approach positions HHTIP as a test bed and co-creation space, where businesses, startups, universities and international partners can jointly develop and validate technologies before moving towards commercialisation.

NIC has signed MoUs with four partners. Photo: NIC

The forum also reached agreement on plans to establish a Vietnam-Japan working group on semiconductor human resources development, with NIC serving as the national focal point and the participation of four major technology universities: Hanoi University of Science and Technology, VNU University of Engineering and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, and the University of Science and Technology at the University of Danang.

The working group will assess semiconductor workforce supply and demand, connect businesses’ skills needs with universities’ training and research capacity, and promote joint programmes for semiconductor talent development and connectivity between Vietnam and Japan.

August also marks the first anniversary of the establishment and operation of Vietnamese innovation and expert networks in strategic technology fields, including UAVs, quantum technology, and cybersecurity. The networks have brought together experts, scientists, and businesses from Vietnam and abroad, creating platforms to connect knowledge and resources for technology development.

At the forum, to support the Vietnam-Japan Innovation Hub, the NIC signed MoUs with four partners: HTI Investment and Technology, Techno Vietnam, Saolate, and the Vietnam Cybersecurity Innovation and Expert Network (ViSecurity), to advance technology research, testing, development, and commercialisation. Under the agreements, HTI, Techno Vietnam, and Saolatek will collaborate with the NIC to develop and operate the UAV Lab at the Vietnam-Japan Innovation Space, supporting research, development, testing, and demonstration of UAV technologies while connecting businesses, research institutes, universities, and other ecosystem partners to accelerate their application and commercialisation in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the NIC and ViSecurity will utilise the space’s IT infrastructure to establish a cybersecurity training and testing range and develop cybersecurity solutions, creating a platform linking training, research, and testing while contributing to the development of Vietnam’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

JBIC pledges to advance $20 billion investment in Vietnam The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing 15 projects worth around $20 billion in Vietnam while expanding investment into strategic sectors including energy, semiconductors, AI and data centres.

Vietnam seeks Japanese expertise on financial reform On July 14, a delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi, held working sessions with Japan's Financial Services Agency and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission in Tokyo to exchange experience in capital market development, financial innovation and securities regulation.