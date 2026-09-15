Keppel expands Bytes for Future programme to Hanoi

The expansion marks the initiative’s first deployment in Hanoi and brings its cumulative reach to over 4,400 students across Vietnam since its launch in 2024.

Representatives from Keppel, local authorities and schools at the handover ceremony of computers. Photo: Keppel

Now in its third consecutive year, “Bytes for Future”, supports the two schools with 55 computers, 90 headsets and two smart TVs, helping to strengthen their digital learning capabilities and provide students with greater access to technology.

At both schools, students have faced challenges accessing modern digital learning facilities. In some classes, two to four students share a computer, with some existing equipment outdated and access to digital displays limited. The donated resources will help improve access to technology, support the development of digital skills, and provide teachers with additional tools to deliver more engaging and interactive lessons.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, and President, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel, guides students on how to use the computers. Photo: Keppel

According to Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, and President, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel, as digitalisation and AI transform industries and create new opportunities, digital skills have become essential for the next generation.

“Through ‘Bytes for Future’, we hope to help students build the capabilities and confidence needed to participate in and benefit from an increasingly technology-driven economy. As Keppel continues to grow its presence in Vietnam, we are pleased to extend this initiative to Hanoi and support the local community. This reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and lasting positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said Joseph Low.

Nguyen Duy Cuong, deputy chief of Office of the Hanoi National Assembly Delegation and People’s Council, and former Vice Chairman of Son Dong Commune People’s Committee, said, “I believe that the ‘Bytes for Future’ initiative will not only help students in Son Dong Commune overcome barriers to accessing technology and open up opportunities for them to access modern knowledge, but also lay a strong foundation for the continued development of education in the local community.”

Nguyen Manh Hanh, principal of Son Dong Primary School, said that the timely support and care from Keppel and Tien Phong Newspaper through the ‘Bytes for Future’ initiative are truly meaningful.

“The practical donation of computers, together with their encouragement and support, has helped address some of the challenges faced by our school and created better conditions for our teachers and students in teaching and learning, particularly in accessing IT, an area that is increasingly important in today’s digital age,” Hanh said.

Students from Son Dong Primary School use computers during the Bytes for Future 2026 programme. Photo: Keppel

Le Duc Thuan, principal of Van Canh Primary and Secondary School, said, “At a time when digital transformation is rapidly changing the way we live and learn, IT has become an increasingly important part of teaching and learning. We particularly appreciate the message behind the ‘Bytes for Future’ initiative: by giving students computers, we are not simply providing equipment, but also giving them more opportunities to learn, explore and move forward in life.”

Launched in 2024, Keppel’s “Bytes for Future” initiative aims to equip the next generation with the tools and resources needed to develop digital skills and thrive in a digital world.

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