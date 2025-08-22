Capella Land starts construction of industrial park in Ninh Binh

Capella Land starts construction of 200-hectare industrial park in Ninh Binh

The event was held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

Covering an area of 200 hectares in Tan Minh commune, Trung Thanh Iindustrial Park (IP), will cost VND1.67 trillion ($66.8 million), with convenient connections to the National Highway No.1, the North-South Expressway, and key regional transportation routes currently under development.

The IP has now met the necessary conditions regarding land clearance and legal procedures to obtain construction permits and commence work, ensuring adherence to the planned timeline.

Bui Dinh Chien, general director of Capella Land and chairman of the Board of Directors of Nam Dinh Infrastructure Development JSC, said, “Following the prime minister’s approval, the company has received guidance from the leadership of the province and relevant authorities. Notably, the consensus and support from local authorities and residents have enabled the project to commence early.”

“The IP will develop into a modern, green, and sustainable industrial park, focusing on supporting industries and attracting high-tech, environmentally friendly production sectors with high added value,” he added.

Capella Land is the investor of a series of IPs and industrial clusters, including Gia Binh IP, Thanh Liem IP, Tam Thang 2 IP, Yen Lu IP, Cam Lien IP, and Nam Son – Yen Lu IP.

After the merger with Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh currently has 53 IPs covering a total area of 12,144 ha, of which 20 IPs are operational, spanning 4,882 ha, with a total infrastructure investment of VND26.6 trillion ($1.64 billion).

These IPs have attracted 1,048 secondary projects, with total registered capital exceeding VND380 trillion ($15.2 billion). These projects have created jobs for 192,000 workers, including approximately 3,670 foreign workers. Enterprises in Ninh Binh’s IPs contribute over 70 per cent of the province’s export value and more than 35 per cent of its budget revenue.

“The province has always prioritised industrial development, with a focus on developing industrial park infrastructure to attract factories, enterprises, and services with synchronised, green, and modern infrastructure. This is a strategic breakthrough to drive socioeconomic development and ensure double-digit growth,” said Nguyen Cao Son, a member of Ninh Binh Party Committee and Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh People’s Committee.

To ensure the project progresses on schedule, the leadership asked Tan Minh People’s Committee to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and Ninh Binh Economic Zones Management Authority to complete land clearance for the remaining area, ensuring timely handover to the investor for construction while adhering to the schedule.

“The authority should closely collaborate with the investor to develop an investment attraction package, prioritising large domestic and international investors with modern, environmentally friendly technologies, in line with Ninh Binh’s investment attraction orientation,” Son said.

Eco-transformation keeps Vietnamese IPs competitive The shift towards eco-industrial park models is a strategic opportunity for Vietnam’s industrial areas to optimise costs and enhance competitiveness globally, insiders have said.

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park taps new free trade zone to attract high-quality investment The introduction of a new-generation free trade zone (FTZ) in Haiphong is set to unlock a wave of high-value investment, enhance export capacity, and accelerate industrial development in the northern port city and its surrounding regions.

Green industrial parks offer solution to ESG challenges for next-generation businesses As environmental standards increasingly become a prerequisite for participation in global supply chains, the shift towards sustainable production models has become a matter of survival.

High-tech growth drives investment surge in Hung Yen Hung Yen attracted over $840 million in investment in seven months, driven by industrial upgrades, policy reforms, and growing investor confidence in the province’s development prospects.