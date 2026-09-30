Hoiana launches scholarship programme for those in need

Designed to provide stable and sustained support, the programme will award monthly scholarships to 30 students over three years. The initiative aims to ease financial pressures on their families while giving students greater support to continue their education and pursue their aspirations.

The programme was launched on September 29 with the signing of MoUs between Hoiana and five local authorities, and organisations: Duy Nghia Youth Union, Duy Nghia Commune Police, Cua Dai Border Guard Station, Nam Phuoc Trade Union, and Binh Minh Border Guard Station.

As organisations closely connected to the students and their communities, the partners will work with Hoiana to identify and connect with eligible students, conduct regular visits, and provide ongoing support throughout the three-year programme.

Hoiana and local authorities gives students from disadvantaged backgrounds the encouragement to keep moving forward. Photo courtesy of Hoiana

The 30 scholarship recipients come from Duy Nghia, Thang An, Nam Phuoc, and surrounding areas. They include children who have lost a parent or whose caregivers are no longer able to work. From young children beginning kindergarten to first-year university students, the recipients face various challenges in their daily lives and education, while continuing to work hard to pursue their aspirations.

The monthly scholarships will help ease part of the financial burden on their families and provide students with greater confidence to continue their education. Hoiana and its local partners will also maintain regular contact with the students and their families, monitor their educational progress, and adapt support to their individual circumstances.

Alan Teo, CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf said, “We believe every child needs support to pursue their education with confidence and nurture their dreams. Through the scholarship programme, we hope not only to provide financial assistance, but also to accompany students as they work towards their goals.”

For a better tomorrow

Vo Huynh Quang Minh, a Grade 10 student at Sao Nam High School in Danang and representative of the scholarship recipients, said, “I am continuing to work hard to pursue my dream of becoming a psychologist, using understanding and compassion to help heal the emotional wounds of others.”

Despite his family’s challenges, Minh has remained committed to his studies and continues to pursue his aspiration of contributing to the community. With timely support and opportunities, students like Minh can continue their education, develop their potential, and, in time, contribute positively to their families and communities.

Quang Minh and many other students continue to pursue their dreams. Photo courtesy of Hoiana

The signing of the MoUs and launch of the scholarship programme mark a further step in Hoiana’s corporate social responsibility efforts, with a focus on continuous, long-term impact rather than one-off support. Through collaboration between Hoiana and local organisations, the programme aims to build a long-term support network in which students receive not only financial assistance, but also ongoing care, connection, and encouragement from the community.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thanh, political officer of Cua Dai Border Guard Station and one of the programme’s five partners, said, "Hoiana’s support is a valuable gift that helps students stay in school and work towards a better future. We are committed to delivering this support directly to the students, together with regular care and encouragement. I hope the programme will continue for many years and reach more students facing difficult circumstances.”

Through the scholarship programme, Hoiana hopes to help students on their educational journey. Photo courtesy of Hoiana

Since commencing operations, Hoiana Resort & Golf has partnered on nearly 30 education-related programmes and initiatives, with total funding exceeding VND20 billion ($770,300). The Pathways to the Future scholarship programme further strengthens this commitment through a more sustained and practical approach, creating greater educational opportunities for students in need and contributing to a brighter future for the local community.

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