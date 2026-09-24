AEON Ekiden marks five years of connection

AEON Ekiden is becoming an annual event that families eagerly await. Photo: AEON

Launched in 2022, AEON Ekiden was introduced by AEON Vietnam as a community initiative combining sport with Vietnam-Japan cultural exchange. In 2026, the event continues across Vietnam’s three regions, with the first leg held in Haiphong in June, the second in Hue in July, and the finale in Tay Ninh in September, marking the event’s first visit to the locality.

This year’s race is divided into two categories: Category A for families, with at least one member aged between 5 and 12, and Category B for teams comprising members aged 13 and above. Over successive seasons, AEON has recorded growing participation among children, along with strong engagement from participants returning from previous years, helping AEON Ekiden become an annual family event.

From 2022-2025, the AEON Ekiden and AEON Cosplay Festival event series attracted nearly 22,000 participants, creating memorable experiences and fostering a spirit of connection among families and friends.

Alongside the relay race, the Vietnam-Japan Cultural Festival offers a range of activities for families and groups of young people, including traditional folk games such as chopstick relay and ring toss. In the afternoon, the AEON Cosplay Festival adds to the atmosphere with Talent and Catwalk categories, encouraging creativity and encouraging positive values.

The AEON Cosplay Festival at AEON Ekiden 2026. Photo: AEON

Speaking at the finale of AEON Ekiden 2026 in Tay Ninh, Takeuchi Takashi, CFO of AEON Vietnam, said: “Through this event, we aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and celebrate the friendship between Japan and Vietnam.”

AEON Vietnam aims to create value for local communities through its long-term commitment to sustainable development across three pillars: Planet, Profit, and People. Within this framework, AEON Ekiden falls under the People pillar, with the goal of encouraging physical and mental wellbeing in the community. The event also reflects AEON’s commitment to growing alongside local development, raising environmental awareness, and contributing to a sustainable future.

In its long-term vision, AEON identifies Vietnam as a key strategic market. The company will continue to strengthen the connection between Japan and Vietnam through a range of activities, while supporting Vietnam’s journey towards sustainable development.