At a workshop on November 20, nearly 130 representatives from provincial and local authorities in Son La and Lao Cai, Women’s Unions from seven northwest provinces, technical partners, business mentors, and women entrepreneurs gathered to review achievements and lessons from the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Leadership (WEL) Project and discuss opportunities to replicate its approaches.

Photo: GREAT

To date, WEL has supported 135 business entities through business incubation and acceleration programmes. Of these, 108 women-led businesses have reported increased revenue. A further 1,904 beneficiary households have seen their incomes rise as businesses expanded procurement of local products. The project has also contributed to 926 full-time and part-time jobs.

The results highlight the importance of combining practical business training, individual mentoring, and market connections to address the specific challenges facing women entrepreneurs.

Opening the workshop, Ha Lo, chairwoman of the Son La Women’s Union, said women in mountainous areas continued to face barriers including limited access to finance, business management knowledge, and markets, alongside family responsibilities and seasonal workloads.

With GREAT’s support, the Women’s Unions in Son La and Lao Cai have adopted more practical approaches to implementing WEL, combining experiential learning, one-to-one coaching, and market linkages. Their staff have also taken on a more active role in identifying participants, organising training, and coordinating individual mentoring.

A key outcome of the project has been the development of a network of 21 local business mentors in Son La and Lao Cai, offering 14 service areas. These include sustainable agricultural production, marketing, branding, sales, community-based tourism, financial management, digital transformation, business strategy, and legal support.

The network was officially introduced at the workshop, connecting local expertise with the needs of women-led businesses. Participants also discussed how the mentoring model and other WEL approaches could be adapted for use in other provinces.

Beyond business performance, the project has sought to strengthen women’s confidence and leadership, particularly among ethnic minority women and people with disabilities.

During a round-table discussion, Toan Lo, director of Dai Ngan Yen Son Cooperative and an ethnic Thai entrepreneur with a mobility disability, shared how the programme had changed her confidence in dealing with business partners and customers.

“I used to be very shy about communicating with others. Now, I feel much more confident when meeting business partners, speaking to customers, attending meetings and networking events, and standing in front of an audience to share my story,” she said. “I have come to realise that having a disability does not mean I cannot achieve great things. With determination, knowledge, opportunities, and the right people by our side, we can absolutely change our lives.”

Product stalls showcasing local specialities from Son La and Lao Cai on the sidelines of the GREAT workshop. Photo: GREAT

The workshop continued on the morning of November 21 with an experience-sharing session featuring two successful women entrepreneurs from 26-3 Green Agriculture Cooperative in Chieng Mung Commune and Uong Tieng Cooperative in Muong Bu Commune. They shared practical lessons from their business development journeys and how support from WEL had helped them improve operations, diversify products, and expand market opportunities.

26-3 Green Agriculture Cooperative shifted from selling fresh vegetables to providing convenient food packages tailored to customer needs. Its revenue doubled in 2025 compared with 2023, while revenue in the first 10 months of 2026 nearly twice its full-year 2025 total.

Meanwhile, Uong Tieng Cooperative increased revenue by 60 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, expanded its product supply by 66 per cent, and raised employee incomes by 20 per cent.

The two case studies highlighted how practical business advice, market-oriented approaches, and tailored support can help women-led enterprises strengthen their competitiveness and generate greater economic benefits for local communities.

GREAT is a 10-year programme running from 2017-2027, funded by the Australian government to promote women’s economic empowerment and inclusive growth in northwest Vietnam. It works with government agencies, businesses, Women’s Unions, and other partners, with a particular focus on creating economic opportunities for ethnic minority women.

In its second phase from 2022-2027, GREAT has supported 500 women entrepreneurs in developing their businesses, while 369 have participated in leadership and management training. The programme has reached 14,726 direct and indirect beneficiary households, including 9,958 women directly involved in its activities. Its support has also contributed to 2,102 full-time and part-time jobs, of which 1,467 are held by women.

The programme’s experience highlights the role of local institutions, business mentors, and market connections in sustaining support for women entrepreneurs beyond individual training initiatives.