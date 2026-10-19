Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch 'Joining Hands for Her' 2026

Photo courtesy of Roche Pharma Vietnam

The 2026 campaign marks the 13th year in which Roche Pharma Vietnam has been honoured to accompany the programme.

In Vietnam, more than 25,700 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 10,600 die from the disease each year. More than 60 per cent of cases are diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment is more difficult and outcomes are poorer. The campaign therefore continues to raise awareness and encourage routine breast cancer screening for women at higher risk, as the first step in a pathway extending through to treatment.

Nguyen Thi Xuyen, president of the Bright Future Fund and former Deputy Minister of Health, said, "Screening and early detection play a crucial role in the fight against breast cancer. Through this campaign, the Fund aims to equip Vietnamese women with knowledge and raise awareness of the disease, so that more cases are detected at an early stage. I urge every woman to take care of her health, particularly by making regular breast cancer screening a habit, to achieve the best possible treatment outcomes."

Since 2013, Roche Pharma Vietnam has partnered with the Bright Future Fund on the "Joining Hands for Her" campaign. Over 13 years, more than 80,000 women at higher risk have received free screening, while 600 healthcare professionals have been trained.

Burak Pekmezci, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam, said, "Roche Pharma Vietnam has been honoured to partner with the Bright Future Fund on this campaign for the past 13 years. This experience has clearly demonstrated that greater awareness and routine screening can transform breast cancer treatment. As a global leader in healthcare, Roche is committed to remaining a reliable, long-term partner of Vietnam's health sector, so that every diagnosis represents a genuine opportunity for a Vietnamese woman."

Burak Pekmezci, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Roche Pharma Vietnam

The 2026 JHFH campaign aligns with the National Action Plan on Breast Cancer Prevention and Control 2026–2035, issued by the Ministry of Health earlier this year. Through awareness activities and free screening for women at higher risk, the campaign supports two of the Plan's specific objectives: raising public awareness of breast cancer prevention and expanding access to screening and early detection.

Together, the annual campaign and national plan support a comprehensive pathway for breast cancer care, from awareness and early detection to timely diagnosis and access to innovative treatment. These efforts contribute to the plan's targets for 2035: diagnosing 60 per cent of breast cancers at an early stage, ensuring women with suspicious findings receive a confirmed diagnosis within 60 days, and enabling 80 per cent of breast cancer patients to complete their full course of treatment.

HER2+ breast cancer carries $3.71 billion productivity burden in Vietnam HER2-positive breast cancer could cost Vietnam $3.71 billion in lost productivity, highlighting the economic case for greater investment in early diagnosis and innovative treatment, according to a WifOR Institute report on July 30.