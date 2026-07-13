TMIV, Tohe host autism art event in Hanoi

Joyful Education creates a space for connection with children on autism spectrum

The 'Joyful Education' event took place on July 12, organised by Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam (TMIV) in collaboration with social enterprise Tohe. The visual art training project, which ran for nearly eight months, opened a space for connection between children with special needs, their families, and the community.

The highlight was an exhibition of paintings and crafts created by autistic children. Rather than focusing on technique or aesthetic value, the programme viewed each artwork as a milestone in the child's developmental journey – from strokes and colour choices to the ability to express emotions and interact with the world. For many children with special needs, art serves as a natural and safe channel for expressing feelings.

Besides the exhibition area, the event offered an art experience journey, helping attendees understand more about the project's context, the stories behind each group of artworks, and basic information about autism spectrum disorder.

Two painting workshops, led by autistic children and Tohe teachers, allowed attendees to interact directly with the young artists. Designed on a small scale, the workshops encouraged close interaction and respected each child's pace. Rather than placing children in a one-way observation role, the activity empowered them to take an active role, sharing their interests, creative styles, and imaginative worlds. This reversal of roles made the programme special – children were not just recipients of support, but also capable of inspiring others.

Alongside the art activities, the event also featured a career experience zone where counsellors and autistic individuals shared information about jobs suitable for children with special needs. Activities such as flower arranging, cooking, and basic crafts gave attendees insight into the skill development and career potential of children with special needs when approached with the right methods. Inclusion, organisers noted, is not just about creating a fun day – it is about aiming for long-term development opportunities.

A representative from TMIV said, "Our social responsibility is a long-term commitment to partnering with groups that need more attention in society. Through our programmes, we hope to contribute to positive, lasting, and meaningful change for the community."

"Joyful Education is part of that journey, where art serves as a bridge for children with special needs to express themselves, for families to gain confidence, and for the community to better understand diversity and inclusion."

TMIV and Tohe created a special art event for children and opened a space for dialogue among children, families, schools, businesses, and the community. From paintings and crafts to sensory experiences and career guidance, the programme sent a clear message: diversity is not something to be hidden or avoided, but a natural part of society that needs to be understood, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive.

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