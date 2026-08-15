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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Summit launched to connect Asia’s quantum tech hubs

August 15, 2026 | 08:00
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On August 14, the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance launched the Vietnam-Asia Quantum Summit 2026, marking the start of a programme with a main event scheduled for November.

Featuring policy forums, investment and business networking, technology exhibitions, and talent development activities, the programme aims to build an open platform connecting Vietnam with quantum hubs across Asia and the world.

The launch comes as quantum technology is rapidly moving from research towards practical applications, emerging as a strategic technology with the potential to bring far-reaching changes to AI, cybersecurity, finance, energy, healthcare, and many other sectors of the economy.

Vietnam launches quantum summit to connect with Asia’s quantum technology hubs
Photo: NIC

In Vietnam, quantum technology has been identified as a national strategic technology. The summit aims to translate Vietnam’s strategic orientation for quantum technology development into concrete cooperation programmes and results, while creating a long-term platform connecting Vietnam with countries, organisations, and businesses leading the global quantum sector.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, stressed that Vietnam needs to actively engage in the quantum field while the global ecosystem is still taking shape. National quantum capabilities, he said, need to be developed across research, relevant personnel, businesses, products, and markets, gradually enabling Vietnam to master the technology and generate value from quantum technologies.

Lai Ngoc Diep from Paris-Saclay University in France emphasised the need to connect Vietnam’s young workforce with international universities, research centres, and businesses. This would provide a foundation for improving the quality of human resources, expanding research opportunities and gradually strengthening Vietnam’s presence in the international quantum science community.

Meanwhile, Ge Gui Guo, a senior expert at CAS Cold Atom under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasised Asia’s growing role in the global quantum ecosystem. He said stronger regional cooperation in research, talent development, and technology applications could create new opportunities for countries across the region.

Vietnam launches quantum summit to connect with Asia’s quantum technology hubs
Photo: NIC

Building on these connections, the Vietnam-Asia Quantum Summit aims to position Vietnam as a substantive link between Asia and the world by bringing international resources, technologies, and knowledge to Vietnam while enabling Vietnamese talent, research, businesses, and application challenges to become more deeply integrated into the global quantum network.

As Vietnam’s national focal point for innovation, the NIC is focusing on connecting domestic and international resources and fostering the development of a quantum technology ecosystem in Vietnam.

Through initiatives including supporting the establishment of the Vietnam Quantum Innovation and Expert Network, organising Vietnam Quantum Roadshow 2026 and the QC4SG 2026 International Hackathon on Quantum Computing for Social Good, the NIC has gradually built a network connecting scientists, universities, businesses, startups, investors, and international partners.

The main programme in November will focus on action-oriented areas, including policy dialogue, research and applications, talent development, international cooperation, business and investment networking, and technology demonstrations.

Quantum technology targeted for long-term advantage Quantum technology targeted for long-term advantage

Vietnam is developing quantum technology to participate in the global quantum value chain and gain a competitive edge for future sustainable development.
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Kaopiz and QuantumTX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Vietnam-Singapore Tech Connect Forum to co-develop AI-powered IoT healthcare solutions for Asia's aging population, combining QuantumTX's MitoCharge technology with Kaopiz's software and AI engineering capabilities.
Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges

Quantum technology is moving beyond fundamental research into practical applications across AI, cybersecurity, finance, logistics, energy, and healthcare, emerging as one of the world's most strategically competitive fields.

By Nguyen Huong

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