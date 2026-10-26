Connect Forum marks seven years of TCP-Youth Federation partnership

Photo: TCP Vietnam

Held on October 23, the forum served as more than a moment to look back on the partnership – it provided a platform for young people to share stories of perseverance, aspiration, and kindness, bringing fresh energy to the road ahead.

At its heart was an open panel discussion where young people from different fields and backgrounds shared their own stories. Some have overcome physical disabilities to study, build careers, and become a source of support for others; some are young workers who left their hometowns for the city and contribute daily on factory production lines; others quietly live with purpose, serving their communities in everyday life.

These stories are drawn from the initiatives that the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation (CVYF) and TCP have nurtured together over the years, including the Worker Programme – Spreading Positive Energy; the Light of Vietnam Perseverance programme; the journey and awards of “The Noble Youth”; and Community Sports Yards – Energising Vietnamese Youth. Each story offers an authentic glimpse of Vietnam’s young generation today – resilient, ambitious, responsible, and always ready to act for their communities.

What makes the forum special is that young people are no longer seen as “beneficiaries” but as the protagonists of the conversation. Drawing on their own experiences, they raise very practical questions: what more can businesses, social organisations, and communities do so that every young person has the opportunities, resources, and connections they need to shine?

Each programme organised by the CVYF and TCP Group “energises” young people differently, but all share one destination: that no young person should have to walk their journey alone. Launched in 2020, “Light of Vietnam Perseverance” has honoured 287 young people with disabilities – people who have turned their limitations into motivation – and has given wings to 14 startup projects, helping them build sustainable livelihoods with their own hands.

The journey and awards of “The Noble Youth” have recognised 188 young people across many fields, from acts of courage and chivalry to quiet contributions to their communities, spreading the message that living nobly is never far away – it begins with small acts of kindness every day.

The “Young Workers’ Festival – Spreading Positive Energy” aims to stand alongside young people in industrial parks and export processing zones – enriching their cultural and spiritual lives while creating healthy and meaningful spaces for them to connect. The initiative has been held since 2023, travelling to 18 provinces and cities nationwide and welcoming more than 150,000 participants.

Each festival brings practical and meaningful activities: 51,500 young people have received health check-ups, health counselling, and gifts; 360 free and discounted booths have been set up; and more than 1,000 gift packages have been presented. Meanwhile, the “Community Sports Yards – Energising Vietnamese Youth” project, launched in 2024, will complete all 22 sports yards in 2026.

Photo: TCP Vietnam

The joint activities of the CVYF and TCP Group have resonated widely among members, young people, and society. To date, they have generated more than 70 million social media impressions and brought together nearly 100 units, organisations, and partners – a testament to what can be achieved when businesses, youth organisations, and communities work together for young people.

Nguyen Kim Quy, secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and president of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, shared, “Over the past seven years, the partnership between the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and TCP has shown the value of a steadfast, sincere, and long-term collaboration. From caring for the lives of young workers, supporting young people with disabilities, and honouring good deeds to creating more spaces for physical activity, these programmes have helped build an environment in which young people can develop holistically. What we value most is that the programmes go beyond support – they give young people the confidence and motivation to move forward on their own. We hope that in the next phase, this partnership will continue to be substantive and in-depth, and reach ever more young people across the country.”

This year holds special meaning for both partners: the Vietnam Youth Federation marks the 70th anniversary of its founding, and TCP Group is also marking 70 years since its founding in 1956. Founded in the same year and sharing the same belief in the power of youth, the two organisations are continuing their story with longer-term commitments.

In May 2026, TCP and the CVYF signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026-2028 period, opening a new chapter in their shared journey. The two sides will continue to focus on young people's most practical needs: caring for the lives of young workers; supporting disadvantaged youth and young people with disabilities; honouring young people who live positively and responsibly and contribute to society; and creating more spaces for young people to stay active and connect with their communities.

Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, said, “70 years is a milestone for us to look back on the journey so far, but more importantly, to look ahead to the value TCP can continue to create in the future. Guided by our purpose – ‘Energising a Better World for All’ – we believe that TCP’s value lies not only in our products, but also in our ability to spread positive energy, unlock human potential, and stand alongside communities. Listening to the stories of young people today, I am even more convinced that Vietnam’s greatest source of energy is its people – above all, its young generation, full of perseverance and aspiration. Vietnam is a strategic market, and also a place where we wish to continue to strengthen, invest, and create lasting value together with young people.”

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