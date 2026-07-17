Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year

July 17, 2026 | 08:30
(0) user say
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has once again been recognised at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 awards, marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

The company received two prestigious accolades: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia and the HR Asia People Transformation Award at the awards ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9.

Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year
Tran Ngoc Lien, People Lead of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 awards

Earlier this year, Mondelez Kinh Do was also certified as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. These successive recognitions from leading international organisations reinforce the company's position as one of Vietnam's leading employers.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the region's largest employer recognition programme, celebrating organisations with outstanding people strategies and workplace cultures across 15 Asian markets. Held annually, the awards bring together the region's leading employers that are setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

The award selection process spans more than three months and includes comprehensive employee surveys, in-depth assessments of HR strategies, data analysis, and independent validation. This rigorous methodology provides a holistic evaluation of employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and organisational pride.

Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year
Mondelez Kinh Do's people-first approach has earned Asia’s Best Companies to Work For recognition for three consecutive years

Tran Ngoc Lien, People Lead of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, said: "Being recognised by HR Asia for the third consecutive year affirms that the people strategy we have consistently invested in is creating meaningful impact. We are committed to building a workplace where every individual has the opportunity to grow, contribute, and succeed together with the business.

“Our ‘Growing Every Day’ value reflects our commitment to developing people by equipping every employee with the capabilities they need, empowering them to take ownership of their careers, and supporting them throughout their growth journey,” she added.

Mondelez Kinh Do's people strategy is built on three priorities: building future-ready capabilities through a digital learning ecosystem offering flexible, personalised learning on topics such as AI, inclusive leadership, adaptability, and other future skills; developing a diverse talent and leadership pipeline through structured programmes combining hands-on business projects with coaching and mentorship to strengthen succession; and fostering an empowering, inclusive culture through employee listening, wellbeing initiatives, equitable recognition, and a commitment to diversity, inclusion, business integrity, compliance, and human rights, supporting long-term value creation and sustainable growth.

This holistic approach, combining capability transformation with an empowering workplace culture, has enabled Mondelez Kinh Do to earn recognition as one of Asia's Best Companies to Work For for three consecutive years.

Built on that foundation, the company remains committed to investing in future skills, developing the next generation of leaders, and nurturing a culture of continuous learning as it works towards "shaping the future of snacking in Vietnam."

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.
Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam

With over 25 years of experience across Asia and Africa, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, spoke to VIR’s Huyen Thuy about his plans to align the company's growth with the local market.
Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards

Driven by its commitment to responsible growth and circular economy leadership, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam continues to earn recognition for its sustainability initiatives and community contributions.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mondelez Kinh Do Best Companies workplace excellence Leading Employers people strategy employee engagement Future Skills

Related Contents

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Mondelez Kinh Do honoured for pioneering in the circular economy

Mondelez Kinh Do honoured for pioneering in the circular economy

Mondelez Kinh Do donates laptops to empower education across Vietnam

Mondelez Kinh Do donates laptops to empower education across Vietnam

Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards

Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year

Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year

Planning, infrastructure, and data reshape property market's next growth cycle

Planning, infrastructure, and data reshape property market's next growth cycle

Cash flows shift as property market repositions

Cash flows shift as property market repositions

Capital market reform demands deeper structural changes

Capital market reform demands deeper structural changes

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020