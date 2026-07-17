Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year

The company received two prestigious accolades: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia and the HR Asia People Transformation Award at the awards ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9.

Tran Ngoc Lien, People Lead of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 awards

Earlier this year, Mondelez Kinh Do was also certified as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. These successive recognitions from leading international organisations reinforce the company's position as one of Vietnam's leading employers.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the region's largest employer recognition programme, celebrating organisations with outstanding people strategies and workplace cultures across 15 Asian markets. Held annually, the awards bring together the region's leading employers that are setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

The award selection process spans more than three months and includes comprehensive employee surveys, in-depth assessments of HR strategies, data analysis, and independent validation. This rigorous methodology provides a holistic evaluation of employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and organisational pride.

Mondelez Kinh Do's people-first approach has earned Asia’s Best Companies to Work For recognition for three consecutive years

Tran Ngoc Lien, People Lead of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, said: "Being recognised by HR Asia for the third consecutive year affirms that the people strategy we have consistently invested in is creating meaningful impact. We are committed to building a workplace where every individual has the opportunity to grow, contribute, and succeed together with the business.

“Our ‘Growing Every Day’ value reflects our commitment to developing people by equipping every employee with the capabilities they need, empowering them to take ownership of their careers, and supporting them throughout their growth journey,” she added.

Mondelez Kinh Do's people strategy is built on three priorities: building future-ready capabilities through a digital learning ecosystem offering flexible, personalised learning on topics such as AI, inclusive leadership, adaptability, and other future skills; developing a diverse talent and leadership pipeline through structured programmes combining hands-on business projects with coaching and mentorship to strengthen succession; and fostering an empowering, inclusive culture through employee listening, wellbeing initiatives, equitable recognition, and a commitment to diversity, inclusion, business integrity, compliance, and human rights, supporting long-term value creation and sustainable growth.

This holistic approach, combining capability transformation with an empowering workplace culture, has enabled Mondelez Kinh Do to earn recognition as one of Asia's Best Companies to Work For for three consecutive years.

Built on that foundation, the company remains committed to investing in future skills, developing the next generation of leaders, and nurturing a culture of continuous learning as it works towards "shaping the future of snacking in Vietnam."

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.

Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam With over 25 years of experience across Asia and Africa, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, spoke to VIR’s Huyen Thuy about his plans to align the company's growth with the local market.