Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

February 06, 2026 | 09:35
With Tet 2026 drawing near, Mondelez Kinh Do once again highlights the values of tradition and togetherness through its message ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’, reinforcing its long-standing place in Vietnam’s most meaningful season of reunion.

The message reflects the company’s long-standing role in accompanying Vietnamese families through generations of shared Tet moments.

For many households, Tet is not marked solely by the turning of the calendar, but by familiar signs: trays of festive treats, gift hampers giving out to loved ones, packed bags for the journey back to hometown, and long-awaited reunions after a busy year.

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness with ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’ campaign (PR)
Mondelez Kinh Do brings renewed meaning to togetherness through the ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’ campaign

Across these moments, Kinh Do has become a familiar part of how Vietnamese people recognise and experience Tet.

For Kinh Do, togetherness is not defined only by being physically present under one roof. It is also found in emotional closeness, whether among those unable to return home, young people celebrating Tet far from family, or families reuniting later than usual after a challenging year.

This sense of understanding has allowed the message to resonate with millions of consumers, reflecting the true spirit of Tet in modern life.

The campaign has received strong public engagement since its launch. Within three weeks, Mondelez Kinh Do’s 2026 Tet TVC surpassed 15 million views on YouTube and continues to be widely shared across social platforms, sparking conversations around the meaning of togetherness during Tet.

This spirit of connection is further extended through Kinh Do’s sponsorship for the reality television programme ‘Gia Dinh Haha’, which portrays Vietnamese family values through authentic, everyday stories.

From shared meals to heartfelt conversations between friends and newly acquainted families, the programme highlights how bonds are formed through sharing, closely aligned with Kinh Do’s belief that wherever there is sharing, there is Tet.

Tran Thi Le Hang, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, noted that Tet is not only the most important holiday of the year, but also a deeply emotional time when family values and human connections are felt most strongly.

“For Kinh Do, accompanying consumers during Tet goes beyond delivering quality products, but reflects our commitment to preserving, nurturing, and refreshing the beautiful traditions of Vietnamese Tet in modern life. Building on this foundation, we continue to invest in quality, expand and innovate our product portfolio, and tell new Tet stories in creative ways, so that the spirit of togetherness remains close, human, and meaningful in every Tet moment,” she said.

Alongside its creative campaign, Mondelez Kinh Do continues to accompany Saigon Co.op’s ‘Happy Journey Home’ programme, sponsored more than 900 Tet hampers and meals on buses bringing people home for the holiday.

During the journey, Kinh Do gifts are personally delivered as gestures of care and well wishes, offering warmth and comfort on the road home.

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness with ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’ campaign (PR)
Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

The spirit of sharing is also embodied in the Kinh Do Loc Hamper 2026 Collection, designed as a meaningful Tet greeting for families, friends, and close relationships. Inspired by the word “Loc”, symbolising luck, prosperity, and positive beginnings, each hamper is thoughtfully curated to convey sincerity and good wishes for the new year.

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness with ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’ campaign (PR)
This Tet, Mondelez Kinh Do introduces the ‘Kinh Do Loc’ Hamper 2026 Collection, offering heartfelt New Year wishes to families

This year, Mondelez Kinh Do’s Tet portfolio has been further expanded to meet diverse gifting and enjoyment needs. Each hamper brings together beloved local brands such as Kinh Do, Cosy, Solite, and AFC, alongside leading global brands including LU, Oreo, Ritz, Slide, and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

All products are manufactured to Mondelēz International’s global quality standards, under strict quality control processes to ensure optimal safety and quality.

Mondelez Kinh Do’s Tet products are now available across thousands of retail points nationwide. Vibrant in-store displays and attractive promotions bring the spirit of spring into every store, making it easy for consumers to feel that Tet is in the air.

Through continued investment in quality products, a nationwide retail presence, and a meaningful message, Kinh Do continues to accompany Vietnamese consumers in welcoming Tet 2026, bringing people closer through connection, sharing, and the joy of togetherness.

Mondelez Kinh Do unveils first Vietnam snacking trends report Mondelez Kinh Do unveils first Vietnam snacking trends report

Mondelez Kinh Do has released the first-ever 'Vietnam State of Snacking Report', providing a comprehensive look into the changing behaviours, expectations and values that are shaping the way Vietnamese enjoy snacking today.
Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.
Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam

With over 25 years of experience across Asia and Africa, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, spoke to VIR’s Huyen Thuy about his plans to align the company's growth with the local market.

By Huyen Thuy

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnamese families Tet season Quality products Feel Tet Kinh Do Loc Tet portfolio

