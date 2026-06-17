Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards

At the Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards 2026 ceremony, organised by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine on June 16, Mondelez Kinh Do was named in two categories – Outstanding CSR Activity and Pioneer in Circular Economy.

The awards were assessed by a panel of leading experts and representatives from premier organisations in sustainable development and circular economy. This marks the third consecutive year the company has been recognised.

Earlier, the company was also honoured for the fourth consecutive year at the 25th Golden Dragon Awards on May 13, featuring in the 'Top 10 Pioneering FIEs for People’s Life in Vietnam'.

The event was jointly held by Vietnam Economic Association - Vietnam Economic Times – VnEconomy, during the sixth Vietnam Connect Forum organised under the direction of the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, noted that the awards reflect the efforts of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam in pursuing sustainable growth, with snacking made right and responsibly.

“We believe business growth must go hand in hand with responsibility towards the environment, communities and people. These recognitions motivate us to keep innovating, improving how we operate, and shaping a sustainable future for snacking in Vietnam,” he said.

These consecutive recognitions reflect Mondelez Kinh Do's consistent sustainability strategy, led by Mondelez International across four pillars – packaging, ingredients, climate, and community impact.

In Vietnam, the company pursues its sustainable packaging strategy through packaging reducing, redesigning, and fostering strategic partnerships with leading partners to drive the circular economy forward.

To reduce its climate impact, the company’s two factories in Hung Yen province and Ho Chi Minh City apply the global IL6S operational standard to minimise waste and digitise production, while scaling up renewable energy, cutting emissions and reusing water, contributing to significant annual reductions in CO₂ and water consumption.

Beyond operations, creating positive community impact is a core commitment for Mondelez Kinh Do in its sustainability strategy, through programmes that support young generations, promote environmental education, and uplift vulnerable communities.

One of the highlighted programmes that Mondelez Kinh Do initiated this year is the 'Trash Right 2026', aiming to reach over 12,000 students across 10 primary schools in Ho Chi Minh City, focused on educating and encouraging waste collection, sorting and recycling from an early age.

Pursuing its people-centric approach, Mondelez Kinh Do is committed to building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, thereby earning 'Top Employer' recognition from the Top Employers Institute for two consecutive years. Mondelez Kinh Do plant in Hung Yen province has also received a Certificate of Merit from the Hung Yen People's Committee for its contributions to driving socioeconomic development.

With over a decade in Vietnam, Mondelez Kinh Do will continue pursuing responsible growth by investing in people, sustainable operations and community engagement, delivering the right snack, at the right moment, made the right way, and contributing to Vietnam's sustainable development.

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has secured a place among the country’s most sustainable manufacturers for the fourth year running, reflecting the food manufacturer's long-term push to integrate sustainability across its operations.