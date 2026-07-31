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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi Vietnam hosts AI Day to equip staff with digital skills

July 31, 2026 | 11:04
(0) user say
Citi Vietnam has hosted an AI Day to equip employees with practical skills for working in an increasingly AI-enabled environment.

Citi Vietnam AI Day 2026 took place simultaneously at Citi's offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on July 24, showcasing the latest AI capabilities available across the firm and how these tools can be incorporated into everyday work.

Citi Vietnam hosts AI Day to equip staff with digital skills

The event combined technology demonstrations and learning sessions with interactive games and employee engagement activities.

The programme introduced employees to new and enhanced features across Citi’s suite of proprietary AI tools.

Through practical demonstrations and guided sessions, participants learned how Citi AI tools can support everyday activities while retaining appropriate human review and accountability.

The event also provided opportunities for employees to exchange ideas, test different applications and learn from Citi’s AI Accelerators – colleagues who help promote the effective adoption of AI tools.

Citi Vietnam hosts AI Day to equip staff with digital skills

“AI is changing how organisations operate, and its real value comes from enabling people to work more effectively, and dedicate more time to activities that require judgement, creativity and strong client relationships,” said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s country officer and banking head.

“By strengthening AI capabilities across our organisation, we are building a more innovative, connected and productive workplace that can serve our clients even better,” she noted.

In 2025, Citi announced that its internal AI tools had reached more than 80 markets. Citi tools have been helping automate routine activities, provide contextual information, and streamline workflows, enabling employees to focus on higher-value responsibilities.

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By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Citi Vietnam Embracing the Future artificial intelligence employee engagement Practical demonstrations AI tools AI Day

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