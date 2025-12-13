Corporate

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

December 13, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has secured a place among the country’s most sustainable manufacturers for the fourth year running, reflecting the food manufacturer's long-term push to integrate sustainability across its operations.

The firm was named one of the Top 100 Sustainable Companies in the manufacturing sector under the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) 2025 programme by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 5, marking its fourth consecutive inclusion in the ranking.

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Corporate Sustainability Index programme, organised by the VCCI under government direction to promote sustainable business practices nationwide. This year’s index signals a shift from compliance-based approaches to innovation-led sustainability and, for the first time, integrates digital technologies and AI into the evaluation process.

With more than 500 submissions from enterprises across the country, the 2025 index maintains its position as a highly credible benchmark within the business community. It assesses companies across four pillars – economic, governance, environment and labour-social – and Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam was named among the Top 100 Sustainable Manufacturing Companies for its strong performance across all areas.

The company continues to invest in sustainable innovation, strengthen governance and operational excellence, advance circular-economy and emission-reduction initiatives, and build a safe, supportive workplace. It is also expanding community programmes designed to deliver long-term social impact.

“Vietnamese consumers increasingly expect products that are high-quality, safe and responsibly made,” said Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam. “These expectations strengthen our commitment to embed sustainability across our value chain. Our recognition at CSI 2025 reaffirms that we’re on the right path – growing the business while creating lasting value for the environment, our people and the communities we serve.”

“Mondelez Kinh Do will stay focused on investing in innovation, strengthening organisational capabilities and scaling long-term sustainability initiatives to deliver high-quality products made in increasingly sustainable ways,” he added.

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod

Mondelez Kinh Do offers a diverse portfolio of global brands such as Oreo, LU, Cadbury Dairy Milk, alongside beloved Vietnamese brands including Kinh Do, Cosy, and Solite, supported by a nationwide distribution network and two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities aligned with Mondelez International’s global standards.

In addition to the CSI 2025 recognition, Mondelez Kinh Do was also honoured for the fourth consecutive year at the AmCham Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact Showcase in two categories: Environmental/Climate Impact and Social Impact, and received the AmCham Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award for the eighth consecutive year.

These accolades highlight the company’s ongoing achievements in environment, social impact, people development, and responsible business practices.

Mondelez Kinh Do secures fourth Top 100 Sustainable Company nod
Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations

Over the past 10 years, Mondelez Kinh Do has built a strong presence in Vietnam by embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has named Vaibhav Bhanchawat as its new vice president and managing director, marking a leadership transition aimed at driving continued growth.
Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
Sustainable Companies Vietnam Mondelez Kinh Do corporate sustainability index manufacturing sector sustainable practices

