Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Snack major Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam continues its journey of community support through a number of impactful initiatives this year, notably the 'Love Library' program and ongoing food assistance activities.

Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across Vietnam

These efforts aim to provide meaningful, practical support and help improve the lives of people across Vietnam, especially children in underserved and remote areas.

Launched in late October, the 'Love Library' is designed to foster a love for learning and expand educational access for children in disadvantaged regions.

The initiative has delivered essential learning supplies to 10 libraries across schools in Dong Thap, An Giang, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Hue, Nghe An, and Lao Cai, enhancing learning conditions for more than 6,000 students.

The libraries have been equipped with over 4,000 learning items such as textbooks, reference books, children's storybooks, notebooks, pencils, bookshelves, and 20 used laptops to help students access digital learning and modern information resources.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lien, corporate and government affairs director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam , shared, “The 'Love Library' is one of our corporate social responsibility initiatives, implemented with the heartfelt support of our employees across the company. Together, we have helped equip each school with appropriate books and learning tools tailored to their actual needs, bringing knowledge, joy, and learning opportunities to children in disadvantaged areas.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partners and local authorities for their support throughout the programme. Their collaboration has been invaluable in helping us spread love and expand learning opportunities for students.”

The donation activities were carried out from October throughout November, with active participation from Mondelez Kinh Do employees, alongside Pacific Links Foundation and local partners.

Vuong Ngoc Diep, chairwoman and co-founder of Pacific Links Foundation, stated, “Pacific Links Foundation deeply appreciates Mondelez Kinh Do's partnership over the past two years in supporting students and communities in need with essential learning equipment. Through the 'Love Library' Mondelez Kinh Do has not only improved learning conditions in underserved areas but also inspired a spirit of sharing and a love for learning across communities.”

“We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership with Mondelez Kinh Do to support disadvantaged communities in the years ahead,” she stressed.

Alongside educational support activities, since early this year, Mondelez Kinh Do has also worked with non-profit organisation Food Bank Vietnam to donate more than 8,400 cartons of products, including AFC, Solite, OREO, LU, and Cozy.

These donations were distributed to shelters, social protection centres, and communities affected by natural disasters across the northern, central, and southwestern regions of Vietnam.

These meaningful contributions not only represent material support but also embody the love, compassion, and sense of responsibility shared by Mondelez Kinh Do employees, who always look towards the community and stand ready to support people through challenging times.

