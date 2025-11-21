Corporate

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

November 21, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials through the 'Love Library' initiative, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across seven localities in Vietnam.

Snack major Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam continues its journey of community support through a number of impactful initiatives this year, notably the 'Love Library' program and ongoing food assistance activities.

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities
Mondelez Kinh Do and its employees have donated books and learning materials, improving learning conditions for more than 6,000 students across Vietnam

These efforts aim to provide meaningful, practical support and help improve the lives of people across Vietnam, especially children in underserved and remote areas.

Launched in late October, the 'Love Library' is designed to foster a love for learning and expand educational access for children in disadvantaged regions.

The initiative has delivered essential learning supplies to 10 libraries across schools in Dong Thap, An Giang, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Hue, Nghe An, and Lao Cai, enhancing learning conditions for more than 6,000 students.

The libraries have been equipped with over 4,000 learning items such as textbooks, reference books, children's storybooks, notebooks, pencils, bookshelves, and 20 used laptops to help students access digital learning and modern information resources.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lien, corporate and government affairs director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, shared, “The 'Love Library' is one of our corporate social responsibility initiatives, implemented with the heartfelt support of our employees across the company. Together, we have helped equip each school with appropriate books and learning tools tailored to their actual needs, bringing knowledge, joy, and learning opportunities to children in disadvantaged areas.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partners and local authorities for their support throughout the programme. Their collaboration has been invaluable in helping us spread love and expand learning opportunities for students.”

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities
The 'Love Library' is designed to foster a love for learning and expand educational access for children in disadvantaged regions

The donation activities were carried out from October throughout November, with active participation from Mondelez Kinh Do employees, alongside Pacific Links Foundation and local partners.

Vuong Ngoc Diep, chairwoman and co-founder of Pacific Links Foundation, stated, “Pacific Links Foundation deeply appreciates Mondelez Kinh Do's partnership over the past two years in supporting students and communities in need with essential learning equipment. Through the 'Love Library' Mondelez Kinh Do has not only improved learning conditions in underserved areas but also inspired a spirit of sharing and a love for learning across communities.”

“We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership with Mondelez Kinh Do to support disadvantaged communities in the years ahead,” she stressed.

Alongside educational support activities, since early this year, Mondelez Kinh Do has also worked with non-profit organisation Food Bank Vietnam to donate more than 8,400 cartons of products, including AFC, Solite, OREO, LU, and Cozy.

These donations were distributed to shelters, social protection centres, and communities affected by natural disasters across the northern, central, and southwestern regions of Vietnam.

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities
Mondelez Kinh Do has also worked with Food Bank Vietnam to donate more than 8,400 cartons of products, including AFC, Solite, OREO, LU, and Cozy

These meaningful contributions not only represent material support but also embody the love, compassion, and sense of responsibility shared by Mondelez Kinh Do employees, who always look towards the community and stand ready to support people through challenging times.

Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations

Over the past 10 years, Mondelez Kinh Do has built a strong presence in Vietnam by embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.
Mondelez Kinh Do unveils first Vietnam snacking trends report Mondelez Kinh Do unveils first Vietnam snacking trends report

Mondelez Kinh Do has released the first-ever 'Vietnam State of Snacking Report', providing a comprehensive look into the changing behaviors, expectations and values ​​that are shaping the way Vietnamese enjoy snacking today.
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has named Vaibhav Bhanchawat as its new vice president and managing director, marking a leadership transition aimed at driving continued growth.

By Huyen Thuy

Tag:
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Remote communities learning support Love Library programme Educational access children Community support initiatives Meaningful corporate responsibility Learning supplies donation

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

