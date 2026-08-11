Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 3 - August 7, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share

price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction

value (SEK) 03/08/2026 500,000 95.7186 47,859,300.00 04/08/2026 500,000 97.6833 48,841,650.00 05/08/2026 1,000,000 97.4855 97,485,500.00 06/08/2026 1,000,000 96.6100 96,610,000.00 07/08/2026 1,000,000 96.6658 96,665,800.00 Total 4,000,000 96.8656 387,462,250.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 95,169,316 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

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https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-august-3---august-7--2026,c4381365

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