Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

August 11, 2026 | 16:16
(0) user say
Ericsson repurchased Class B shares between August 3 and August 7 under its corporate share buyback scheme.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 3 - August 7, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction
value (SEK)

03/08/2026

500,000

95.7186

47,859,300.00

04/08/2026

500,000

97.6833

48,841,650.00

05/08/2026

1,000,000

97.4855

97,485,500.00

06/08/2026

1,000,000

96.6100

96,610,000.00

07/08/2026

1,000,000

96.6658

96,665,800.00

Total

4,000,000

96.8656

387,462,250.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 95,169,316 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-august-3---august-7--2026,c4381365

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4381365/4212639.pdf

Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period August 3-August 7 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4381365/acae6b8830f84a7d.xlsx

Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report

By PR Newswire

Ericsson

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ericsson Class B shares Ericsson repurchases shares Buyback program Ericsson

Related Contents

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

Ericsson to modernize SoftBank core network in Japan

Ericsson to modernize SoftBank core network in Japan

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development

Ericsson invests in LotusFlare as strategic partnership is announced

Ericsson invests in LotusFlare as strategic partnership is announced

Ericsson partners LotusFlare to accelerate network API adoption

Ericsson partners LotusFlare to accelerate network API adoption

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020