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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

August 11, 2026 | 16:04
(0) user say
Hana Bank subsidiary GLN expanded its Korean merchant acceptance network to 1.5 million locations after integrating with the Seoul Pay network.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (CEO Lee Suk, "GLN"), a subsidiary of Hana Bank, has expanded its QR payment acceptance network in Korea from approximately 1 million to 1.5 million merchants by integrating with the Seoul Pay network in partnership with Coocon. As a result, visitors to Korea can now use QR payments at even more merchants in Seoul while retaining access to GLN's existing nationwide merchant network across major tourist destinations, including Busan and Jeju.

GLN expands its QR payment network to approximately 1.5 million merchants nationwide through Seoul Pay integration.
GLN expands its QR payment network to approximately 1.5 million merchants
nationwide through Seoul Pay integration.

Seoul Pay is a QR-based payment service introduced to reduce payment processing costs for small businesses. As an open payment platform, it enables multiple domestic and international payment services to operate through a single standardized QR code.

Beginning August 3, GLN secured access to approximately 500,000 Merchant Presented Mode (MPM) QR merchants through a partnership with Coocon, the operator of Seoul Pay. Combined with approximately 1 million Customer Presented Mode (CPM) QR merchants built through partnerships with Hana Card and other payment providers, the expanded network enables international visitors to make QR payments using their existing banking or fintech apps from their home countries — without exchanging currency or carrying physical payment cards.

GLN's transaction data shows that QR payment usage by inbound international travelers increased significantly during the first half of 2026 compared with the second half of 2025. Both transaction volume and transaction value through GLN's QR payment network grew by approximately 1,000%.

The company began expanding its nationwide QR payment network in the second half of 2025 by launching Hana Card QR merchants and integrating with payment terminals operated by Toss and Naver Pay, securing approximately 1 million QR payment merchants. With the addition of Seoul Pay's merchant network, the total number of QR payment merchants has increased to approximately 1.5 million, further accelerating QR payment adoption among international visitors to Korea.

Spending patterns among international travelers are expanding beyond the traditional shopping district of Myeong-dong to emerging commercial areas such as Seongsu. QR payment usage has grown significantly at popular retail brands in Seongsu, including Musinsa, Daelim Warehouse, Blue Elephant, NyuNyu, rom&nd and Ready Young Pharmacy.

QR payment usage has also increased across merchants frequently visited by international travelers, including Shinsegae Duty Free, Galleria Department Store, Daiso, as well as convenience stores, fashion retailers, restaurants and cafés, and the Seoul Metropolitan Subway.

In addition, international visitor spending is expanding beyond Seoul to major tourism destinations such as Busan and Jeju. As demand for Korea's beauty and medical tourism continues to grow, QR payment usage has also increased rapidly at dermatology clinics, plastic surgery clinics and pharmacies in these regions.

GLN currently provides QR payment services for visitors from Taiwan (China) and plans to expand the service to travelers from the United States, Canada, Singapore, Vietnam and Mongolia later this year. By 2027, the company aims to extend the service to more than 10 countries while expanding its QR payment merchant network in key tourist destinations such as Busan and Jeju, making it easier for international travelers to pay seamlessly across Korea.

"We will continue expanding our QR payment merchant network to provide inbound international travelers with a simple and convenient payment experience while contributing to the growth of local businesses and Korea's tourism industry," said Lee Suk, CEO of GLN.

GLN also provides outbound Korean travelers with QR payment and QR cash withdrawal services in 15 countries, including Vietnam, China, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Japan and Indonesia. Supported by a global network of more than 230 million QR merchants, GLN continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's leading cross-border QR payment platforms.

By PR Newswire

GLN International

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TagTag:
Hana Bank QR paymen GLN International

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