NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the corporate venture capital arm of NAVER, has made a follow-on investment in NdotLight (CEO, Jinyoung Park), a data infrastructure company for physical AI. The KRW 15 billion funding round was led by Korea Development Bank. This marks NAVER D2SF's third investment in NdotLight, following its participation in the company's Pre-Series A round in 2021 and Series A round in 2022. NAVER D2SF decided to make this additional investment based on NdotLight's potential to address data, one of the key bottlenecks in physical AI.

NdotLight has developed TRINIX, a "simulation-ready" 3D data generation solution that can be directly applied to physical AI training simulations. As data becomes increasingly critical to physical AI, various approaches such as teleoperation have been explored. However, significant gaps in data quality, slow collection speed, and high costs have remained major bottlenecks when applying such data to simulation environments where real-world AI training takes place.

NdotLight addresses this challenge through an automated pipeline that generates 3D data with detailed physical properties such as mass and friction, as well as joint structures and collision boundary information. In particular, TRINIX integrates with NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA's simulation platform, enabling the company to supply large-scale, high-quality 3D simulation datasets.

NdotLight currently provides AI training data to humanoid robotics and robotics foundation model companies, including Holiday Robotics, AeiRobot, ROBROS, and RLWRLD. The company is also participating as a data supplier in physical AI projects led by major enterprises such as Hyundai Motor Company and LG Electronics, validating its business potential as data infrastructure that can be applied in real-world industrial settings.

The NdotLight team brings strong technical and business expertise across AI and 3D graphics. CEO Jinyoung Park previously worked on 3D launcher development at Samsung Electronics, while CTO Suntae Kim led AI and 3D engine development at NAVER and Samsung Electronics. NdotLight has also been named by CB Insights, a global venture research firm, as one of the world's notable 3D engine companies. With this latest funding, the company is actively hiring top talent across all functions.

NAVER D2SF has built long-term partnerships with frontier startups by providing venture capital at the early stage and continuing to support their growth through follow-on investments. Since its first investment in NdotLight in 2021, NAVER D2SF has worked closely with the company to build a 3D content creation environment, followed by a subsequent investment in 2022. Through this additional investment, NAVER D2SF plans to explore new collaboration opportunities with NdotLight in physical AI.

"NdotLight is a team that has built deep trust with NAVER D2SF not only through our investments, but also through close collaboration as a resident startup at NAVER 1784," said Sanghwan Yang, Head of NAVER D2SF. "The team has consistently identified key opportunities ahead of fast-changing market shifts and moved quickly to execute on them. We expect NdotLight to take its next leap as a leading physical AI data company and achieve even greater growth."

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2SF, NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com