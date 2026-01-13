Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

January 13, 2026 | 15:33
(0) user say
SINGAPORE , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognised outstanding companies that have demonstrated resilience, adaptability and commitment to people-first leadership amidst some of the toughest HR conditions in recent years.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognised outstanding companies that have demonstrated resilience, adaptability and commitment to people-first leadership amidst some of the toughest HR conditions in recent years.

Across Asia, companies continued to battle a volatile talent landscape marked by rapid digital disruption, talent shortages, rising employee expectations and an intensified competition for skilled workers. These challenges were amplified by shifting workforce values across generations and increased pressure for meaningful employee engagement, sustainable work cultures and clear growth pathways.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia programme provided participating organisations with structured insights and a data-backed approach to navigate these issues. Through its proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), the programme enabled companies to identify behavioural gaps, measure culture alignment, and benchmark themselves against high-performing peers across Asia. The results helped employers build targeted strategies to strengthen retention, improve manager effectiveness, accelerate digital adoption, and reshape workplace policies for greater flexibility and inclusivity.

The 2025 winners demonstrated clear progress in translating these insights into action. Companies leaned heavily into hybrid work optimisation and leadership upskilling, accelerated digital capability building and strengthened mental wellbeing frameworks and focused on foundational talent development, culture-building and formalising employee engagement systems. The winners showed measurable improvements in employee satisfaction and organisational cohesion after participating in the programme.

"Despite varied economic and cultural landscapes, companies across Singapore, India and Cambodia shared one thing in common: the determination to build workplaces where people can perform, grow and stay," said Datuk William Ng, Organising Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia. "This award is not only a recognition of excellence, but also a validation that data-driven, people-first strategies work."

The programme elevates HR leaders and industry decision-makers driving workplace excellence across Asia. As more organisations adopt structured employee engagement practices, HR Asia anticipates continued progress in workforce sustainability and culture transformation throughout the region.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

By PR Newswire

Business Media International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HR Asia Workplace transformation Employee engagement practices workplace excellence

Related Contents

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

Home Credit named among Asia’s best employers for fifth year

Home Credit named among Asia’s best employers for fifth year

SHS wins double workplace honours for second straight year

SHS wins double workplace honours for second straight year

GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 honors 12 Champions ushering in a new generation workforce

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 honors 12 Champions ushering in a new generation workforce

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Thailand 2024 Honors 71 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Thailand 2024 Honors 71 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020