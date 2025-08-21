Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

August 21, 2025 | 16:57
(0) user say
Welcoming the Mid-Autumn Season 2025, snacking major Mondelez Kinh Do has unveiled new creative collections featuring trendy flavours, exquisite packaging designs, and exclusive limited editions, bringing an inspiring mooncake season that connects all generations.

Each Mid-Autumn Festival marks a new chapter where the memories of reunion are kept and passed down through generations.

For Mondelez Kinh Do, it represents a journey of preserving traditional values ​​while keeping the stories alive through continuous innovation.

This year, the Kinh Do mooncake collection features over 70 varieties, delivering a harmonious blend of brisk flavours and creative designs, along with exclusive limited and personalised editions that meet new consumer trends.

Kinh Do understands that for today's Vietnamese consumers, mooncakes are not just about delicious flavours, but also bringing surprises, inspiration, and creating memorable experiences.

The 2025 collection feature products specially designed for young generations who are eager to explore new things while still preserving and cherishing traditional values.

Kinh Do launches 2025 Mooncake Collection with over 70 flavors (PR)
The Tuyet mooncake collection

Standing out in the modern mooncake collection is the Tuyet mooncake with hot trend flavours from international cuisine, such as Japanese matcha, yuzu citrus, black sesame, and red bean.

Alongside this, the Lava mooncake combines a golden baked skin with a smooth, runny egg yolk filling, offering a fresh gifting choice.

All products are designed with vibrant colours and eye-catching designs, ready to become popular check-in gifts on social media.

The new Lan Vang mooncake is exclusively designed for children, opening up a world of bright colours, and featuring playful shapes and accessories that can be assembled into a toy drum.

More than just a mooncake, the product becomes part of childhood play, bringing the joy of discovery and sweet childhood memories to children during the full moon night.

Kinh Do launches 2025 Mooncake Collection with over 70 flavors (PR)
The Lan Vang mooncake for children

Meeting online shopping trends, Kinh Do has introduced exclusive online limited editions, creative products available only on platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

These include standout designs such as the Chuyen Tau Anh Trang gift box that takes consumers on a journey through moon season memories, evoking the flavours and emotions of past festivals, or the crossbody bag version mooncake box inspired by haute couture, with refined, elegant lines that serves both as a mooncake box and can transform into a stylish fashion accessory.

Kinh Do is also continuing to preserve familiar traditional flavours, with formulas, textures, and packaging designs for its traditional mooncake product line to align with modern consumption trends, delivering experiences that are both familiar and refreshing for consumers.

Kinh Do launches 2025 Mooncake Collection with over 70 flavors (PR)
The 2025 Kinh Do mooncake collection

For Vietnamese people, giving mooncakes is not simply about offering a gift, but about conveying affection, appreciation, and wishes for reunion.

The State of Snacking Vietnam 2024 report shows that 92 per cent believe snacking brings joy and connection, while 81 per cent agree sharing snacks with others is my love language.

Kinh Do not only innovates products but also elevates the art of gifting, transforming each present into a bridge connecting hearts.

The Trang Vang line is crafted from premium materials, with designs inspired by traditional Vietnamese cultural elements that feature exquisite, embossed details, delivering an elegant and sophisticated appearance.

It can serve as an ideal choice for appreciating gifts or expressing sentiments. The collection also offers diverse styles, catering to various audiences and gifting needs: from warm reunion gift boxes for families, youthful designs for young people who love novelty, to traditional versions rich in national character.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for family reunions and an opportunity for businesses to connect with customers and partners in a subtle and meaningful way. With personalised corporate gifting solutions that customise packaging, logos, and messages, Kinh Do transforms each mooncake box into a distinctive brand signature.

Every detail, from materials and colours to design structure, is carefully crafted to preserve the complete flavour of the full moon season, but also to create warm connection moments, from the opening of the box to sharing.

Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, noted, “For Kinh Do, Mid-Autumn is more than a festive season, it is a journey to preserve and keep alive the cherished stories passed down through generations. We place consumers at the heart of everything we do, listen closely, understand deeply, and transform their expectations into innovations.”

“This year's Mid-Autumn collection is a harmonious blend of timeless traditional tastes with modern culinary trends, enhanced by sophisticated packaging and an elevated gifting experience. Our mission is to continue creating moments of genuine connection, ensuring Mid-Autumn remains a treasured memory for generations to come,” he said.

Beyond creativity, quality remains the foundation. All Kinh Do mooncakes are produced under Mondelez International's global standards, with strict quality control processes for ingredients and food safety, providing peace of mind for consumers.

This year, Mondelez Kinh Do has also significantly expanded its distribution network, bringing the 2025 collection closer to Vietnamese families nationwide. Products are available across all traditional and modern sales channels, from supermarkets and convenience stores to e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and supermarkets' online channels.

Accompanying this approach are promotional activities, eye-catching displays, livestreams, and attractive offers, offering consumers easy choices and a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival season.

Mondelez Kinh Do elevates consumer shopping experience Mondelez Kinh Do elevates consumer shopping experience

In the rapidly evolving landscape of e-commerce, the number of consumers using online shopping channels is increasing rapidly thanks to the convenience of these platforms offer.
Mondelez Kinh Do to bring joy to those unable to spend Tet at home Mondelez Kinh Do to bring joy to those unable to spend Tet at home

Understanding the heartfelt longing of those to celebrate Lunar New Year with their families, Mondelez Kinh Do continues its creative and meaningful 'Loi Moi Sum Vay' (Special Invitation) campaign unable for 2025.
Mondelez Kinh Do honored for blooming in the circular economy Mondelez Kinh Do honored for blooming in the circular economy

Mondelez Kinh Do has once again been recognized for its commitment to sustainability, earning a place in the Top 50 at the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Awards by Nhip Cau Dau Tu magazine.

.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mooncake Collection MidAutumn Season Modern Mooncake Exclusive Edition Childhood Memories. Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam family reunions

Related Contents

Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations

Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations

Mondelez Kinh Do donates laptops to empower education across Vietnam

Mondelez Kinh Do donates laptops to empower education across Vietnam

Mondelez Kinh Do achieves sustainability and workforce milestones

Mondelez Kinh Do achieves sustainability and workforce milestones

Mondelez Kinh Do signs sustainability agreement

Mondelez Kinh Do signs sustainability agreement

Mondelez Kinh Do focuses on growth culture

Mondelez Kinh Do focuses on growth culture

Mondelez Kinh Do donates 27,000 boxes of confectionery via Vietnam Food Bank network

Mondelez Kinh Do donates 27,000 boxes of confectionery via Vietnam Food Bank network

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mondelez Kinh Do provides learning support to children in remote communities

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mondelez Kinh Do donates 27,000 boxes of confectionery via Vietnam Food Bank network

Mondelez Kinh Do donates 27,000 boxes of confectionery via Vietnam Food Bank network

Growing appetite for quality snacks

Growing appetite for quality snacks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020