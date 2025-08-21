Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Each Mid-Autumn Festival marks a new chapter where the memories of reunion are kept and passed down through generations.

For Mondelez Kinh Do, it represents a journey of preserving traditional values ​​while keeping the stories alive through continuous innovation.

This year, the Kinh Do mooncake collection features over 70 varieties, delivering a harmonious blend of brisk flavours and creative designs, along with exclusive limited and personalised editions that meet new consumer trends.

Kinh Do understands that for today's Vietnamese consumers, mooncakes are not just about delicious flavours, but also bringing surprises, inspiration, and creating memorable experiences.

The 2025 collection feature products specially designed for young generations who are eager to explore new things while still preserving and cherishing traditional values.

The Tuyet mooncake collection

Standing out in the modern mooncake collection is the Tuyet mooncake with hot trend flavours from international cuisine, such as Japanese matcha, yuzu citrus, black sesame, and red bean.

Alongside this, the Lava mooncake combines a golden baked skin with a smooth, runny egg yolk filling, offering a fresh gifting choice.

All products are designed with vibrant colours and eye-catching designs, ready to become popular check-in gifts on social media.

The new Lan Vang mooncake is exclusively designed for children, opening up a world of bright colours, and featuring playful shapes and accessories that can be assembled into a toy drum.

More than just a mooncake, the product becomes part of childhood play, bringing the joy of discovery and sweet childhood memories to children during the full moon night.

The Lan Vang mooncake for children

Meeting online shopping trends, Kinh Do has introduced exclusive online limited editions, creative products available only on platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

These include standout designs such as the Chuyen Tau Anh Trang gift box that takes consumers on a journey through moon season memories, evoking the flavours and emotions of past festivals, or the crossbody bag version mooncake box inspired by haute couture, with refined, elegant lines that serves both as a mooncake box and can transform into a stylish fashion accessory.

Kinh Do is also continuing to preserve familiar traditional flavours, with formulas, textures, and packaging designs for its traditional mooncake product line to align with modern consumption trends, delivering experiences that are both familiar and refreshing for consumers.

The 2025 Kinh Do mooncake collection

For Vietnamese people, giving mooncakes is not simply about offering a gift, but about conveying affection, appreciation, and wishes for reunion.

The State of Snacking Vietnam 2024 report shows that 92 per cent believe snacking brings joy and connection, while 81 per cent agree sharing snacks with others is my love language.

Kinh Do not only innovates products but also elevates the art of gifting, transforming each present into a bridge connecting hearts.

The Trang Vang line is crafted from premium materials, with designs inspired by traditional Vietnamese cultural elements that feature exquisite, embossed details, delivering an elegant and sophisticated appearance.

It can serve as an ideal choice for appreciating gifts or expressing sentiments. The collection also offers diverse styles, catering to various audiences and gifting needs: from warm reunion gift boxes for families, youthful designs for young people who love novelty, to traditional versions rich in national character.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for family reunions and an opportunity for businesses to connect with customers and partners in a subtle and meaningful way. With personalised corporate gifting solutions that customise packaging, logos, and messages, Kinh Do transforms each mooncake box into a distinctive brand signature.

Every detail, from materials and colours to design structure, is carefully crafted to preserve the complete flavour of the full moon season, but also to create warm connection moments, from the opening of the box to sharing.

Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, noted, “For Kinh Do, Mid-Autumn is more than a festive season, it is a journey to preserve and keep alive the cherished stories passed down through generations. We place consumers at the heart of everything we do, listen closely, understand deeply, and transform their expectations into innovations.”

“This year's Mid-Autumn collection is a harmonious blend of timeless traditional tastes with modern culinary trends, enhanced by sophisticated packaging and an elevated gifting experience. Our mission is to continue creating moments of genuine connection, ensuring Mid-Autumn remains a treasured memory for generations to come,” he said.

Beyond creativity, quality remains the foundation. All Kinh Do mooncakes are produced under Mondelez International's global standards, with strict quality control processes for ingredients and food safety, providing peace of mind for consumers.

This year, Mondelez Kinh Do has also significantly expanded its distribution network, bringing the 2025 collection closer to Vietnamese families nationwide. Products are available across all traditional and modern sales channels, from supermarkets and convenience stores to e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and supermarkets' online channels.

Accompanying this approach are promotional activities, eye-catching displays, livestreams, and attractive offers, offering consumers easy choices and a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival season.

