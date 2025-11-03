Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Announced on November 3, the appointment sees Bhanchawat succeed Anil Viswanathan, who will move to Mondelez Europe to lead Marketing for Northern and Western Europe after three successful years at the helm in Vietnam. With extensive regional experience and an in-depth understanding of the local market, Bhanchawat is expected to guide Mondelez Kinh Do into a new phase of sustainable development and long-term growth.

Building on the achievements of the predecessor Viswanathan, who successfully maintained strong business momentum and reinforced Mondelez Kinh Do’s leadership position in Vietnam’s snacking industry, Bhanchawat aims to further elevate the company by driving sustainable growth, purposeful innovation, and people development, leading Mondelez Kinh Do into its next phase of strategic growth.

With over 25 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and consumer healthcare sectors, Bhanchawat has held senior leadership roles across key Asian markets including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

He is recognised for his well-rounded leadership capability, strategic mindset, and strong record of accelerating growth, driving transformation, and building high-performing teams.

Sharing his vision for the company, Bhanchawat said, “I’m truly honoured to return to Vietnam, a dynamic market where Mondelez Kinh Do has been deeply connected with consumers for over a decade. With our strong brand portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and talented people, I’m confident that we will continue to lead the future of snacking in Vietnam, offering the right snack, at the right moment, with high quality, to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Leveraging his extensive regional experience and intimate knowledge of the Vietnamese market, Bhanchawat is set to lead Mondelez Kinh Do into a new chapter of growth, strengthening its foundation for sustainable success through three key strategic priorities: driving innovation with a strong portfolio that meets modern consumer trends; developing people and organisational capabilities through a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing culture; and creating positive impact on communities and the environment through continued sustainability initiatives.

The appointment of Bhanchawat highlights Mondelēz International’s ongoing commitment to the Vietnamese market and reinforces the country’s strategic importance in the region, as Mondelez Kinh Do expands its operations, enhances manufacturing capabilities, and invests in sustainable initiatives nationwide.

