Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

November 03, 2025 | 15:00
Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has named Vaibhav Bhanchawat as its new vice president and managing director, marking a leadership transition aimed at driving continued growth.

Announced on November 3, the appointment sees Bhanchawat succeed Anil Viswanathan, who will move to Mondelez Europe to lead Marketing for Northern and Western Europe after three successful years at the helm in Vietnam. With extensive regional experience and an in-depth understanding of the local market, Bhanchawat is expected to guide Mondelez Kinh Do into a new phase of sustainable development and long-term growth.

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam names new managing director

Building on the achievements of the predecessor Viswanathan, who successfully maintained strong business momentum and reinforced Mondelez Kinh Do’s leadership position in Vietnam’s snacking industry, Bhanchawat aims to further elevate the company by driving sustainable growth, purposeful innovation, and people development, leading Mondelez Kinh Do into its next phase of strategic growth.

With over 25 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and consumer healthcare sectors, Bhanchawat has held senior leadership roles across key Asian markets including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

He is recognised for his well-rounded leadership capability, strategic mindset, and strong record of accelerating growth, driving transformation, and building high-performing teams.

Sharing his vision for the company, Bhanchawat said, “I’m truly honoured to return to Vietnam, a dynamic market where Mondelez Kinh Do has been deeply connected with consumers for over a decade. With our strong brand portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and talented people, I’m confident that we will continue to lead the future of snacking in Vietnam, offering the right snack, at the right moment, with high quality, to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Leveraging his extensive regional experience and intimate knowledge of the Vietnamese market, Bhanchawat is set to lead Mondelez Kinh Do into a new chapter of growth, strengthening its foundation for sustainable success through three key strategic priorities: driving innovation with a strong portfolio that meets modern consumer trends; developing people and organisational capabilities through a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing culture; and creating positive impact on communities and the environment through continued sustainability initiatives.

The appointment of Bhanchawat highlights Mondelēz International’s ongoing commitment to the Vietnamese market and reinforces the country’s strategic importance in the region, as Mondelez Kinh Do expands its operations, enhances manufacturing capabilities, and invests in sustainable initiatives nationwide.

Mondelez Kinh Do honoured for pioneering in the circular economy Mondelez Kinh Do honoured for pioneering in the circular economy

Mondelez Kinh Do has once again been recognised for its commitment to sustainability, earning a place in the Top 50 at the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Awards by Nhip Cau Dau Tu magazine.
Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations Mondelez Kinh Do puts sustainability at the core of operations

Over the past 10 years, Mondelez Kinh Do has built a strong presence in Vietnam by embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.
Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours Kinh Do launches 2025 mooncake collection with over 70 flavours

Welcoming the Mid-Autumn Season 2025, snacking major Mondelez Kinh Do has unveiled new creative collections featuring trendy flavours, exquisite packaging designs, and exclusive limited editions, bringing an inspiring mooncake season that connects all generations.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
Mondelez Kinh Do managing director sustainable growth Snacking industry Fastmoving consumer goods Strategic growth consumer healthcare

