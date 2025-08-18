Hanoi flush with amenities as National Day nears

From August 15, the city has put 612 mobile public toilets into operation for residents and visitors attending the parade and related events. Hanoi Urban Environment One Member Limited Company (Urenco) transported, installed, and is now operating the facilities as part of a wider plan to ensure order, safety, and urban aesthetics during large-scale political and cultural activities.

Most units have been installed in central areas, with 230 at Ba Dinh Square, 203 at pre-parade assembly zones, 90 at post-parade assembly areas, 75 along the parade route, and 14 at the five designated fireworks sites.

All units have been securely installed, fully equipped, and supplied with water, with round-the-clock staffing to ensure cleaning, deodorising, and maintenance. To better blend into their surroundings, they are covered with camouflage-pattern green tarpaulins.

The facilities are expected to meet the needs of more than 85,000 people. To help the public locate them easily, Urenco has created an online map via Google Maps, with QR codes marking free toilet locations.

Additionally, around 400 fixed toilets from agencies, schools, hospitals, and households have been mobilised for free public use, all marked with a dedicated logo.

After September 2, the mobile units will be dismantled, and the sites restored for handover to relevant authorities.