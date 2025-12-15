Corporate

Vietnam Television launches third 'Song Sau Lu' project for 2025

December 15, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Television, together with the Youth Union Executive Committee of Vietnam Television and the Military Youth Board, has launched the third Song Sau Lu (Living after the flood) project for 2025.
Vietnam Television launches third 'Song Sau Lu' project for 2025
Photo: VTV News

At the project briefing on December 14, Chu Viet Ha, head of the An Phuc Charity Club, said 2025 marks the third phase of the initiative, following earlier schemes implemented in Quang Binh and Quang Tri in 2020, and in northern mountainous provinces in 2024.

“This year's initiative will focus on supporting communities affected by flooding in Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Daklak, and Lam Dong,” Ha said. “Assistance will centre on the provision of livestock breeds suited to local conditions and farming practices, with the aim of helping household rebuild sustainable livelihoods after natural disasters.”

Colonel Tran Huu Dung, deputy head of the Military Youth Board, described the youth-led initiative as being driven by compassion and social responsibility, which has received strong support from local authorities.

“Youth forces within the military are always ready to reach remote and hard-to-access areas where support is needed most,” Dung said. “We want to uphold the spirit of delivering assistance directly, responsibly, and wholeheartedly, helping people stabilise their lives and maintain livelihoods after floods.”

The “Living After the Flood” journey 2024 in Van Yen district, former Yen Bai province. Photo: VTV
Photo: VTV News

Ngo Viet Hung, CEO of Beat Vietnam JSC, noted that flood-affected communities need immediate relief and long-term solutions with renewed confidence.

“Beat is committed to leveraging its content ecosystem to spread humanitarian values ​​among young people, share real stories of recovery after disasters, and mobilise additional social resources,” Hung said.

At the launch event, the committee confirmed that corporate partners had pledged more than $44,000 for the 2025 offering. All funds will be dedicated to providing livestock and livelihood support for flood-affected households.

The contributions will be transferred directly to the charitable account of the Youth Union of Vietnam Television and used exclusively for community activities, with full transparency in line with regulations.

Nguyen Hoai Dam, secretary of the Youth Union of Vietnam Television, said the project has built a strong reputation and public trust over time.

“The programme has no purpose other than delivering hands-on, sincere support to people affected by natural disasters,” he said, expressing hope that within a few months, beneficiary households will have a stable foundation to support their families and regain control over their lives.

By Thai An

