Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

November 04, 2025 | 15:14
Etihad Airways launched a new route to Hanoi on November 2, opening a new gateway to Vietnam.

With strong passenger demand and the appetite growing for travel to the UAE capital, the new flight will provide greater convenience for business and leisure travellers from both nations.

The new route is operated by Etihad's state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most innovative and efficient aircraft in the world. Designed to deliver exceptional comfort on long-haul journeys, the 787 features Etihad's award-winning business studio® offering fully flat beds, direct aisle access, and enhanced privacy, while economy smart seats provide generous legroom, adjustable headrests, and an advanced inflight entertainment system.

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi
Photo: Etihad Airways

These features, together with Etihad's award-winning in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi connectivity, and onboard hospitality, ensure passengers enjoy an elevated experience.

Beyond connecting Hanoi to the UAE, the new service opens the door for travellers to experience Abu Dhabi, one of the world's most exciting and rapidly growing destinations. The UAE capital blends culture, innovation, and hospitality, offering visitors landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Yas Island's theme parks, alongside pristine beaches and luxury resorts.

Etihad continues to add thousands of new seats to and from Abu Dhabi, driving inbound tourism and delivering almost 45 per cent of the UAE's total aviation growth this year, underscoring the airline's pivotal role in supporting the nation's tourism and economic agenda.

Commencing with six flights, the new route highlights Etihad's commitment to building a robust global network as Etihad adds 31 new destinations to its network in 12 months.

Alongside the airline's newly launched services to Chiang Mai and Hong Kong, the new route strengthens cultural, business, and tourism links between the UAE and some of the region's most dynamic centres. The launch from Hanoi also brings the total number of destinations served by Etihad to almost 100 worldwide.

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi
Photo: Etihad Airways

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “The launch of direct flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in Etihad Airways' efforts to expand global connectivity. We are delighted to welcome visitors from Vietnam to our vibrant home, Abu Dhabi, while fostering new opportunities for trade and tourism between Abu Dhabi and strategic destinations across Southeast Asia. Hanoi reflects the diversity and energy of Asia and its growing connection with the UAE – whether for tourism, trade or cultural exchange – is warmly received.”

Beyond passenger travel, the new Hanoi service forms part of Etihad's broader strategy to expand its cargo network and freight capacity across Southeast Asia. Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, currently operates five Boeing 777 Freighter flights to Hanoi.

The new route provides vital additional belly-hold capacity for Vietnam's thriving export industries, including high-tech goods and electronics, textiles, seafood and agricultural products, while facilitating imports of premium goods from the UAE and beyond.

Leveraging Abu Dhabi's position as a global logistics hub, Etihad Cargo will connect Hanoi to its extensive network spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, offering faster transit times, enhanced reliability, and expanded capacity for high-value shipments. This reaffirms the airline's role as an enabler of global trade and development and taking goods, care and trust beyond borders.

In celebration of the new route, Etihad Guest, the loyalty arm of the airline, is welcoming new members with an instant upgrade to Etihad Guest Gold membership status when enrolling from Vietnam between November 3 and 30.

Members must book and travel within six months of registration to retain their status for another 12 months, flying in Business to retain Gold and in Economy to retain Silver status. The membership gives exclusive benefits such as entrance to Etihad's luxurious lounges and additional baggage allowance.

This promotion complements Etihad's recently launched frequent flyer partnership with Vietnam Airlines, further enhancing benefits for loyalty members of both airlines' programmes.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

Together with codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, and loyalty programmes.

Sale of debt-laden Air India fails to take off Sale of debt-laden Air India fails to take off

The Indian government's attempt to sell debt-laden national carrier Air India is in danger of hitting the skids as a key deadline looms with no bidder in sight.
THAI Airways Strengthens Nordic-Asia Links to Mark 120 Years of Diplomatic Ties THAI Airways Strengthens Nordic-Asia Links to Mark 120 Years of Diplomatic Ties

The national carrier boosts connectivity and celebrates historic relations between Thailand and Norway.
Sun Phu Quoc Airways cleared for commercial flights Sun Phu Quoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways, backed by Sun Group, has secured regulatory approval to operate commercial flights, paving the way for the airline's entry into Vietnam's aviation market.
Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation Vietjet lifts aviation training to new heights with Airways Aviation

Vietjet has cooperated with global aviation education leader Airways Aviation to advance high-quality training for the airline industry.

By Bich Thuy

Etihad Airways Vietnam flights Hanoi Abu Dhabi

