AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

On November 14, ACCA Vietnam, in collaboration with VNHR, TopCV, GIMO and BIDV, held an event in Hanoi that brought together nearly 100 leaders and HR professionals. The discussion focused on practical strategies for leveraging AI while safeguarding employee wellbeing and maintaining a balanced working environment amid rapid technological change.

In the first keynote session, Tran Trung Hieu, founder and CEO of TopCV Vietnam, highlighted the expanding role of technology and artificial intelligence in HR operations. Beyond automating workflows, AI enables deeper data analytics and predictive decision-making.

“This represents a significant advancement as the labour market continues to shift and organisations are required to respond with greater agility,” said Hieu.

Tran Trung Hieu, CEO of TopCV Vietnam. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Extending the conversation on technology, the second keynote delivered by Tran Minh Huong, country head of HR, Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), shifted the focus to people, particularly the need for balance in the modern workplace.

As the boundary between work and personal life becomes increasingly blurred, she explained that creating a harmonious environment, where employees are understood and supported to grow holistically, is no longer a mere benefit but a core strategy for retaining talent and ensuring long-term performance.

These themes were further expanded during the panel discussion featuring Huong from Standard Chartered Vietnam; Pham Hoang Ngoc Linh, partner, head of People and Change Advisory, KPMG Vietnam; Le Quynh Lan, CHRO & COO, Stavian Group; and Dinh Thi Thu Ha, deputy CEO of Business & User Growth at GIMO together with moderator Vu Viet Dung, northern representative of VNHR.

Panel discussion. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The panel delved into essential topics including ethical AI adoption, building risk management frameworks, developing human capabilities in a digital-first environment, maintaining corporate culture, and strengthening internal cohesion as technology increasingly influences organisational operations.

Practical insights from diverse business models painted a comprehensive picture of Vietnam’s ongoing transformation, where technology and human values must be harmonised to generate long-term organisational value.

To Quoc Hung, country manager at ACCA Vietnam, described the event as an important milestone in ACCA’s strategic collaboration with Vietnam’s HR community.

"Through initiatives focused on connection, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building, we hope to co-create new initiatives that enhance workforce quality not just in finance and accounting, but across the entire business ecosystem," said Hung. "We believe an organisation can achieve sustainable growth only by balancing technology, people, and values. HR serves as the bridge that brings this balance to life through every policy and every employee experience."

To Quoc Hung, country manager, ACCA Vietnam

"We are witnessing a profound period of transition, as AI and digital technologies reshape not just individual roles but the entire workplace. From recruitment and training to performance measurement and employee experience, technology is becoming HR’s new collaborator," he said.

However, alongside opportunities, Hung also pointed out several challenges that organisations must confront. These include balancing technological efficiency with human values, fostering workplaces that are both flexible and cohesive, and ensuring organisational resilience and sustainability in times of volatility.

“In this context, HR is no longer merely a support function. It is becoming the strategic driver of organisational transformation. HR professionals must adopt data-driven mindsets, understand technology, and still uphold human empathy because no matter how far technology evolves, people remain at the heart of every organisation,” he added.

