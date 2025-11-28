Corporate

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

November 28, 2025 | 11:35
Vietjet flights are continuing to carry relief supplies from across the country to those who were affected by the heavy flooding and rain in the central region.
Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

Over the last two months, the central region has been hit hard by consecutive storms, floods, and torrential rains. The water level rose to the rooftops, and small bamboo boats carried fleeing residents through strong currents.

Amid these heartbreaking scenes, millions of people across the country have turned to the flood hotspot, quietly offering strength and compassion to those at the epicentre of the disasters. Joining this flow of support, Vietjet continues to serve as the “wings of connection”, transporting relief goods free of charge from airports nationwide to the worst-affected localities.

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region
Vietjet staff load relief supplies on board to transport to people in flood-affected areas

As of November 26, Vietjet had successfully delivered more than 200 tonnes of goods and hundreds of relief shipments, including food and essential goods such as clothing, gas stoves, blankets, medicine, medical devices, life jackets, and flashlights to residents in Gia Lai, Daklak, and Khanh Hoa.

Following the airline’s announcement of the free shipments, many individuals, units, and organisations contacted Vietjet representatives to coordinate efforts. Each shipment reflects the airline’s efforts to provide timely support to people in the central region while spreading a message of solidarity, sharing, and connecting the hearts of Vietjet and the community.

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region
Night flights operated at full speed to deliver relief goods to flood-affected areas

Nguyen Thi Thanh Tu, who sent supplies from Noi Bai Airport, shared, “I’ve seen many images of natural disasters, but every time floods hit the central region, seeing the scene of devastated houses and people hungry, cold, and exhausted in the floodwater, my heart still aches like the first time. I searched for transportation options and saw that Vietjet supports same-day delivery, so I contacted them immediately. Hopefully, my small contribution reaches those who need warmth the most, helping ease their worries in these difficult days.”

Nguyen Thi Phuong, who sent relief goods from Bac Ninh, said, “At first, I was worried because I saw roads cut off in the central region. I didn’t know if the relief goods would reach people in time. I was reassured to learn that Vietjet was providing free transport for relief goods and arranging same-day shipments. It was truly heartwarming and a great relief to watch the goods being packed and loaded onto the plane on time."

In addition to the relief flights, more than 8,000 Vietjet staff at home and abroad joined hands for a second internal fundraising campaign. The total amount raised, including contributions from employees’ salaries, has reached VND5 billion ($189,569). Vietjet will transfer this support to the central region to help people overcome current hardships.

These quiet contributions have become a noble tradition, renewed whenever the country faces hardship and needs the community to come together. They are not only practical relief efforts but also a powerful reflection of the compassion and solidarity deeply rooted in Vietjet’s corporate culture.

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region
Vietjet pilots and cabin crew make contributions to support people in the flooded area

Lan Anh, a Vietjet employee, shared, “I give whatever I can. I’m not well-off, but in times like this, I can’t stand by. Seeing people having to leave their homes and children shivering in evacuation shelters breaks my heart. Whenever I can be of help, I act immediately. When everyone contributes even a little, it becomes a powerful force that helps people rebuild their lives. To me, helping someone through hardship is the most precious thing.”

All of Vietjet’s efforts start with people nurtured by compassion and united by the power of solidarity. The spirit of “Vietjet People – Hearts of Kindness” shines through every flight, every shipment, and every act of community support. Vietjet believes that when compassion is shared and hearts come together, even the toughest storms can be overcome, bringing smiles and renewed hope to the resilient people of Central Vietnam.

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

Vietjet continues to provide support to passengers and communities affected by recent floods in Central Vietnam.
Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

Vietjet has taken a major step in its fleet standardisation strategy with the arrival of its first Boeing 737-8, part of its landmark order with Boeing.
Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

Vietjet is offering a feast of promotions at Mega Livestream “Vietjet stories in the sky”, taking place from 19:00-23:00 on November 27, along with a series of mini livestreams during golden hours from 12:00-14:00.

By Thanh Van

