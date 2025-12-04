Corporate

New ILO report offers policy recommendations for disability inclusion

December 04, 2025 | 15:18
The International Labour Organization (ILO) has released a report highlighting ways to strengthen social protection and expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in Vietnam.

On December 3, the ILO and its partners published 'Building an Inclusive Future: Social Protection as a Catalyst for Disability Empowerment in Vietnam', a comprehensive assessment offering evidence-based recommendations to reinforce inclusive social protection and promote sustainable, productive employment for persons with disabilities across the country.

New ILO report offers policy recommendations for disability inclusion

"Social protection is not merely a safety net, it is a foundation for empowerment," said ILO country director Sinwon Park. "When persons with disabilities have access to adequate support and productive employment, they can fully participate in and contribute to both the economy and society. This report offers practical steps to help Vietnam move towards a more inclusive future."

According to the report, Vietnam remains one of the leading lower-middle-income countries in advancing disability-inclusive social protection.

The country has achieved broad coverage for persons with severe disabilities through a combination of social assistance, social insurance, and health insurance programmes. It has also adopted a community-based disability determination system designed to enhance accessibility, supported by a social assistance structure that accounts for disability-related costs.

Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam Cecilia Brennan reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to disability inclusion.

“Australia is proud to stand with Vietnam and the international community in advancing disability equity and rights. Empowering persons with disabilities strengthens our shared vision of a world where everyone can participate fully and equally,” she said.

Despite notable progress, the report highlights several areas needing further attention. Benefits for persons with severe disabilities remain limited, while coverage gaps persist for those with mild disabilities. It also identifies policy options to strengthen the links between social protection and productive employment.

Le Tuan An, director general of the Institute of Science, Technology and Environment under the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance, stressed the important role of the collective economy in encouraging disability inclusion.

“Strengthening connections between social protection and productive employment in the cooperative sector can ensure that persons with disabilities are protected but also empowered to realise their potential and contribute to local economic development,” he said.

New ILO report offers policy recommendations for disability inclusion

Standing vice chairperson of the Vietnam Federation of Persons with Disabilities Dang Van Thanh said, “Persons with disabilities are not just beneficiaries, they are equal contributors to society. We call on all organisations and individuals to intensify efforts to remove barriers, address disability-related costs, expand employment opportunities, and ensure that every policy reflects the voices of persons with disabilities.”

The findings provide an evidence base to inform national employment and social protection reforms, contributing to Vietnam’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, international labour standards, and national socioeconomic strategies.

The launch event for the report also featured an exhibition and product fair showcasing initiatives by associations, groups, and cooperatives owned or led by persons with disabilities, celebrating their skills, creativity, and contributions to the wider economy and society.

By Thai An

