Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards

The event was organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and ITL Corporation.

Road transport has long been considered the lifeblood of the economy, holding a crucial role in connecting production with consumption. Thanks to its flexibility and extensive reach, it plays a pivotal role in multimodal logistics, accounting for as much as 75 per cent of Vietnam's total freight volume.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first 11 months of the year, freight transport was estimated to reach 2,773.9 million tonnes, up 14.7 per cent from the same period in 2024. Freight turnover rose 14 per cent to 562.9 billion tonnes. Amid such robust growth, the need to professionalise the “pillar” of Vietnam's freight network, not only infrastructure and vehicles but also the driver workforce, becomes even more urgent to ensure smooth, safe, and efficient operations.

Against this backdrop, VLA, with ITL Corporation as co-organiser and main sponsor, held the competition for the first time, creating a formal and professional platform for drivers across the country.

Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2025 was held for the first time by VLA, with co-organisation and primary sponsorship from ITL Corporation

Vice chairwoman of VLA Vo Thi Phuong Lan stated that the initiative aims to enhance road-safety awareness, thereby mitigating risks and accidents in transportation. “This event is not merely a competition but also a tribute to the silent contributions, recognise and commend outstanding drivers, and inspire the entire driving community,” she said.

Held in Ho Chi Minh City, the contest attracted 25 drivers from 17 leading companies, competing in two categories: container trucks and light trucks. Ho Phat Loi, a driver from WR1, stated that every safe trip not only preserves the company's assets and cargo but also protects the safety of the driver, those around them, and the entire community.

“Participating in a competition that emphasises skills, composure, and safety culture like the Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award is a valuable opportunity for us to learn, improve, and refine our capabilities,” he added.

The contest content was designed to reflect real-world operations, evaluating overall driving skills, situational awareness, and adherence to safety principles. Key components included: pre-trip, en-route, and post-trip checks; long-haul driving assessments; rapid responses to unexpected scenarios; and vehicle manoeuvring techniques.

Notably, competitors had the opportunity to demonstrate their reverse driving skills, one of the most challenging manoeuvres in professional driving. The judges comprised experts from the transport, vehicle registration, insurance, and technical sectors, ensuring transparency and high standards throughout the competition.

A representative from the Traffic Police Department, Ho Chi Minh City Police, highly praised the significance and quality of the competition, as it focused on key skills and habits that directly impact traffic safety. These skills are also frequently involved in serious traffic accidents, particularly those involving large trucks and container vehicles.

After a day of competition, Ngo Quang Truong from Nippon Express Vietnam won first prize in the Container Truck category, receiving VND20 million ($760). Nguyen Minh Phat of ITL Logistics won the second prize worth VND15 million ($570). The third prize and consolation prize went to Ma Van Tuan (Viet Duc Customs Clearance JSC) and Doan Van Tuong (Luc Thi Dua Transport), respectively.

In the Light Truck category, Dinh Ngoc Long (Nippon Express Vietnam) secured the first prize of VND15 million, followed by Dinh Van Noi (ITL Logistics). Tran Duy Tan (Dai Dong Transport) won the third prize, and Le Thanh Nam (OPL Logistics) received the consolation prize. The team prize worth VND8 million ($304) was presented to the duo Ngo Quang Truong and Dinh Ngoc Long of Nippon Express Vietnam.

Representing the co-organiser and main sponsor, Nguyen Quoc Thuc, deputy general director of ITL Corporation, said, "The contest created a meaningful platform for drivers to connect, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the situational skills required in their daily work. At the same time, it served as an opportunity for logistics enterprises to connect and foster the professionalisation of the industry's workforce."

"This contest is a tribute to the skilled and professional drivers who form the essential backbone of the nation's supply chain. We hope that after this event, the network of logistics companies will continue to expand and grow stronger," Thuc said.

The event not only identifies drivers with outstanding skills but also marked a significant milestone on the journey towards elevating safety standards, professionalism, and sustainable development for Vietnam's logistics sector. Beyond creating a key highlight in 2025, this activity served as the starting point for long-term programmes that the VLA and ITL have committed to undertaking together to enhance quality standards in the logistics industry.

“We expect the contest to become an annual event, continuing to promote professionalism and strengthening ties within the driver community and the broader logistics sector,” Thuc added.

