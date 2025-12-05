Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

The launch, announced on December 5 in partnership with Hanoi Metro Company, follows the successful deployment of Visa’s solution on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien). Attended by representatives from ministries, local authorities, banks, and businesses, the event highlights growing public–private collaboration to accelerate cashless payments across Vietnam’s urban transit networks.

Visa has been appointed by Hanoi People’s Committee as a trusted partner to collaborate with Hanoi Metro Company and key stakeholders in upgrading the payment system and introducing biometric authentication across all metro lines operated by Hanoi Metro Company, starting with Line 2A. This initiative, supported by Hanoi People’s Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Construction, marks a significant milestone and delivers a payment experience that is borderless, secure, and seamless.

With the new tap-to-ride solution, passengers on Metro Line 2A can now:

Tap their Visa card, mobile device, or wearable directly at the ticket gate for a cash-free, paperless entry that takes only seconds.

Purchase tickets on the Hanoi Metro app and pay with a Visa card. Just scan the QR code showing on the app at the gate for a secure and convenient transaction.

The tap-to-ride solution is powered by Cybersource, Visa’s open payment platform that enables open-loop payments and supports both online and offline transactions. As one of the top global payment gateways within Visa Acceptance Solutions for transit system and public sectors, Cybersource delivers secure, scalable, and flexible payment options in Vietnam, covering international card schemes as well as alternative payment methods.

“Through our strategic partnership with Hanoi Metro Company, Visa is proud to bring cutting-edge payment technology closer to the people of Hanoi. Tap-to-ride transforms daily commutes into effortless journeys – secure, fast, and sustainable. This initiative reinforces Visa’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation and building smarter and greener cities,” said Dung Dang, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos.

“Hanoi Metro is very pleased to collaborate with Visa in implementing biometric authentication and cashless payments on the Cat Linh – Ha Dong line,” said Khuat Viet Hung, chairman of the Member's Council, Hanoi Metro Company. “This milestone accelerates Hanoi’s digital transformation in public transit, offering residents and visitors a modern, convenient, and secure travel experience. Together with Visa, we are laying the foundation for an intelligent transport system that contributes to a sustainable and livable capital.”

With the launch of open-loop payments on Hanoi Metro Line 2A, Visa reinforces its key theme, “One Tap to Every Station. Go Metro – Tap Visa”, to deliver maximum benefits for citizens, businesses, and tourists across Vietnam. To celebrate this milestone, commuters can enjoy free rides by simply tapping their Visa card at the gate, starting today and continuing until further notice.

